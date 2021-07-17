Twitch streamer Adin Ross says he is having the "worst month of his life," leaves Twitter divided

It looks like Adin Ross just cannot catch a break this month. Earlier this month, the popular Twitch streamer was arrested over a misunderstanding at a sneaker store in LA.
On July 12th, Keemstar posted a video showing Adin Ross getting arrested in a sneaker showroom. However, as it turns out, he was "swatted" by a fan for no reason, an inexplicably brainless trend that some toxic followers do to their favorite public figures.
Before this fake arrest ordeal, the internet personality received a ban from Twitch because he was caught texting while driving during a live stream. In June, he became entangled in a drama on the platform with Ludwig "Ludwig" Anders Ahgren.
With all this happening so fast, it is no wonder the man feels he is having one of the worst months of his life.
The broadcaster posted about this on Twitter, which brought one of the best positive/negative comment ratios ever. While many comments assured him that everything would eventually be okay and that this was just a rough patch, some comments still spewed hatred at his "sell out a**."
While half of Twitter stands in support of Twitch streamer Adin Ross, many cannot stop hating the man
The 20-year-old rose to massive popularity with his NBA 2K20 group called Always Excelling, which was how he met Bronny James. He has many connections around LA, and his GTA streams have often featured many iconic rappers.
However, his popularity concerning the quality of his streams has seen many call him a sellout and not liking Ross.
However, on a more wholesome note, here are some tweets that have been supportive of him:
And finally, here is one that is "perfectly balanced, as all things should be."
It is understandable for people to hate on a public figure. But there are times when they cross a line and get carried away with it, not realizing how it would affect the person concerned.
Although much of what the haters say might be true, it is unacceptable to bombard someone mercilessly during their low point.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.