Despite Twitch ban, Amouranth beats Pokimane & Valkyrae to become the most-watched streamer

The entire Twitch community has long been trying to get Amouranth off the platform for a multitude of reasons - most notably, her "suggestive content".

The iconic 'ASMR' streamer has been the target of community hate for piggybacking the genre with her content, which is bizarre at times, to say the least. She was even issued multiple temporary bans from Twitch, one being particularly recent.

However, it seems like her plans to gain popularity through 'pseudo-ASMR' content have been paying off well so far. She recently became the most-watched female streamer across every platform out there, with a watch time of 13 million hours on Twitch.

With this record, she has beaten Valkyrae and Pokimane - two of the most influential and popular female streamers at the moment.

Of all female streamers in Q2 2021, @Amouranth generated the most hours watched with 13M!



However, 2 of the top 3 females call @YouTubeGaming home. Both @Valkyrae and @usadapekora have seen incredible success while streaming on the platform! pic.twitter.com/D4O1z3wX3M — Stream Hatchet (@StreamHatchet) July 8, 2021

Also read: "I really appreciate that he still cares": Valkyrae on Twitch streamer Sykkuno and the Amigops group

Amouranth went on to become the most-watched female Twitch streamer, with a watch time of 13 million hours

The Twitch community has targeted Amouranth and her content for a while now, calling her out for apparently preying on the 'simp' culture for views and popularity.

However, as it turns out, her plans have worked and many of those who criticized her may have added to the 13 million hours watched on Twitch. This is not the first time the hypocrisy of a community has been exposed like this. The world has seen people secretly follow the content of those who they have condemned many a time.

On a different note, Amouranth's achievement might be alarming to some in the community. While the Twitch community condemns her content as being provocative, suggestive and harmful, this achievement goes to show that her content has a rather massive target audience.

If the community views Amouranth's content as malicious, they should also be worried that she is still getting her way with the platform and her content. The recent ban on Indiefoxx (her sixth Twitch ban so far) raised similar questions regarding the quality control of the platform.

Everyone has the right to broadcast what they want on Twitch as long as they play ball with the community guidelines of the platform. However, impressionable young viewers might end up in places they shouldn't, which is the root of all this ruckus.

Edited by Sabine Algur