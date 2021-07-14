"I really appreciate that he still cares": Valkyrae on Twitch streamer Sykkuno and the Amigops group

Fans might remember the insane popularity that Among Us attained on Twitch, with no small part played by some of the most prominent names on the circuit.

There was a time when Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang used to stream the game together on the platform, giving rise to some of the most entertaining on-stream moments.

Moreover, their friendship off-stream is also something that fans have celebrated. For instance, their trip to Las Vegas was something the community gushed over and maybe even wished to be a part of it.

However, Sykkuno has grown a lot as a streamer ever since and has attained immense popularity on platforms like Twitch.

On a recent stream, Valkyrae, who happens to be an excellent friend of Sykkuno, said that she was worried he would move on from this band of streamers, given his growth as a streamer and his solo popularity.

"I really did think that he was going to, like, I don't know, move on and leave us behind:" Valkyrae on Twitch streamer Sykkuno

While on the stream, Valkyrae admitted of her concern but also added that she is glad Sykkuno is still in touch with Amigops.

"I love Sykkuno. I’m so glad I met him. I’m very proud of him and his development over the past year and a half. Has it been a year and a half? [Maybe] two years? I don’t know how long I’ve known him for. I really did think that he was going to, like, I don’t know, move on and leave us behind. But I really appreciate that he still cares."

This is also probably good news for fans, who cannot get enough of their friendship.

Sykkuno and Amigops

The friendship between these streamers gave rise to the "Amigops" streaming group after Sykkuno misspelled "Amigos" during an Among Us stream. This unit has been one of the most iconic streamer groups on Twitch and YouTube, with their friendship being close even off-stream.

Amigops has had fun not just in Among Us but in their famous GTA RP streams as well. Fans might remember when Corpse Husband unexpectedly hopped on the server and surprised Sykkuno on GTA RP. Their streams often include other games like Rust.

Such is this group's popularity that they have even featured in a cameo on the anime Mr. Osomatsu (Season 3, Episode 17).

