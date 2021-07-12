Twitch streamer Adin Ross "arrested" while sneaker shopping: Here is what actually happened

Recently, Twitch streamer Adin Ross was rumored to have been arrested for “stealing sneakers” after a video went viral on the internet.

The Twitch streamer has had a tumultuous few days. He was initially banned from the platform after being caught texting while driving during a live stream. On July 12th, Keemstar posted the below video, in which Adin Ross can be seen getting arrested at a Sneaker showroom.

As it turned out, it was a “fake arrest,” although Adin Ross himself had no idea that such an incident was about to take place. The streamer was “swatted” by one of his viewers, who informed police that he was “armed,” which led to the LAPD helicopter and a real SWAT team showing up at the store that the streamer was at.

Adin Ross plans a meet & greet In LA & gets arrested pic.twitter.com/I37S97rZ70 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) July 11, 2021

This has been the worst week of my life. The craziest shit just happened to me outside of this twitch ban I can’t believe wtf just happened — adin (@adinross) July 10, 2021

Adin Ross “swatted” by a viewer, gets arrested as LAPD helicopter and SWAT teams shows up

Swatting refers to “wrongfully calling the authorities” on a person. Adin Ross was at a Cookies N’ Kicks store in Los Angeles when one of his viewers decided to swat him. He was part of a meet and greet event at the rooftop of the store when a LAPD helicopter flew overhead and several patrol cars showed up outside.

The viewer/prankster had informed the authorities that the streamer was “armed.” However, it is not clear whether the cops in question were real or not. Aerial reporter Malik Earnest claimed on Twitter that an LAPD helicopter and the SWAT team had shown up, but said that most social media reports claim that the cops were also “fake.”

Quite the scene at an @adinross pop up at Cookies N’ Kicks in Los Angeles. Apparently someone made a false report that Adin was armed, a harassment technique called 'swatting,' most often perpetrated by members of the online gaming community. pic.twitter.com/4OUXerWo5k — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) July 11, 2021

This is something Adin Ross himself has claimed, as he posted a tweet below to explain the situation. The streamer said that the cops who arrested him were “fake,” but somebody ended up calling a real SWAT team to the meet-up. However, it appears as if the real cops and the SWAT team left once it was clear that it was only a prank.

Bro 😂 that arrest was fake I was scared shitless. Bruh, one of u guys called fake cops to come and fake arrest me .. y’all weird asf. But fr tho Someone called a real swat team during the actual rooftop meetup and whoever did that is a real piece of 💩 — adin (@adinross) July 11, 2021

However, Ross was later arrested outside the store by two cops who turned out to be paid actors. Hence, the video that shows him getting arrested featured fake cops who were actors. Regardless, the streamer had no idea that he was going to be in the middle of a such a crazy incident, and claimed that he was scared “sh**less.”

Edited by Gautham Balaji