Adin Ross banned on Twitch after NSFW GTA roleplay goes wrong

Twitch streamer Adin Ross recently received his third ban on the platform after his risque roleplay in GTA 5 seemingly backfired.

The 20-year old is no stranger to bans, having received two already, the lengths of which varied from one day to a week.

While the period of his most recent ban is yet to be determined, the GTA streamer recently took to Twitter to slam the platform's double standards with regards to the controversial "hot-tub streams." He protested his ban via the use of the hashtag #FreeAdin:

You can be 75% naked , ass n tits out ... purposely flaunting... but can’t Roleplay some shit in a gta pixelated video game. Shit is weird 😂 #freeadin — adin (@adinross) May 29, 2021

Banned on twitch fuck bro what the fuck — adin (@adinross) May 29, 2021

Within minutes, several fans began sharing the #FreeAdin hashtag as they urged the platform to unban one of the fastest growing and most popular streamers on Twitch.

"This is so stupid": Fans react with #FreeAdin as Adin Ross banned on Twitch post GTA roleplay fiasco

Adin Ross's recent Twitch ban is most likely due to the sexually suggestive nature of one particular incident which took place during his latest stream.

Moments after getting banned on Twitch, the broadcaster took to social media to host a live stream in which he shared his thoughts on the ban.

He also stated that although he hasn't received an official email yet, he expects his ban to last a day:

"This is so stupid. Go tweet out #FreeAdin, yo. I haven't got any email yet, but supposedly it's a day. Nah, it's not a perm. I'm not worried. It's cool. Tomorrow I'll figure some s**t out. Just get it trending on Twitter, and that'll be fire. It's all good, guys. We'll be back."

"I got banned cause of GTA, cause of the s*x scene, that's why I got banned. F****g Twitch, guess what, guys, you could be in a hot tub like 75% naked, but you can't... it's just so stupid."

In light of Twitch's controversial decision to ban Adin Ross, social media was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions, most of which revolved around the #FreeAdin hashtag.

Leading from the front was YouTuber Mike Majlak, who joined fans in claiming that Adin did nothing wrong:

free my homie adin he ain’t done nothing to nobody #FREEADIN — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) May 29, 2021

#FreeAdin ... twitch might be the worst platform I’ve ever seen — n3on (@N3onOnYT) May 29, 2021

#freeadin he really got banned for virtual head FUCK TWITCH pic.twitter.com/s4SZJmm3mX — Huncho🧛🏿🔥🪐 (@Jay2Hunchoo) May 29, 2021

Twitch has the worst double standards ever its actually crazy. How can you ban someone carrying the platform #FreeAdin — ChicoFilo (@ChicoFiloYT) May 29, 2021

Twitch don’t realize that they need Adin more than Adin needs them lmao — Paryeet (@paryeet) May 29, 2021

#FreeAdin One of the best streamers on the platform 🤦🏽‍♂️ they gonna regret banning you @adinross — C l o u t (@Xx_AJ_xX_) May 29, 2021

fr wondering how Adin gets banned for getting virtual head but twitch be looking like this when a girl be 75% naked on stream #freeadin pic.twitter.com/9Y7YNyZXmf — W0lfZ (@W0lfZ06) May 29, 2021

ONG platform ruining itself every second, just shocked at this point #FreeAdin — Kronic (@OnlyKronic) May 29, 2021

#FreeAdin @Twitch why are y’all so strict 🤦🏽‍♂️ That was such a poor decision banning one of your top streamers. When he signs over to a diff platform don’t be surprised — C l o u t (@Xx_AJ_xX_) May 29, 2021

With fans enthusiastically fulfilling his wish to get the hashtag #FreeAdin trending, it now remains to be seen what the length of his third ban turns out to be, as Twitch policy continues to baffle and frustrate viewers in equal measure.

