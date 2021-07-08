Adin Ross banned on Twitch for texting while driving during a livestream

Adin Ross just got banned from Twitch a while back, and fans aren't happy. By the looks of it, following the Amouranth and Indiefoxx fiasco and subsequent backlash, Twitch moderators have been executing hammer and anvil moves liberally.

Although being banned in the past due to inappropriate use of words, the streamer's latest ban has caused quite a bit of a stir on social media, as netizens claim the ban was uncalled for by all means.

Just got banned in twitch. I think it’s a perm guys … this is not good AT ALL. I was at a red light during my irl stream and I read chat off of my phone. I am 100% in the wrong I’m so sorry. Idk when I’m gonna be back tho … I’m shaking rn I’m so sorry I feel horrible — adin (@adinross) July 8, 2021

Adin Ross was banned for actively streaming himself and checking his phone while driving. However, being the bigger man here, he admitted that it was his fault, and Twitch is not to blame. In a live video, he said:

"I'm sorry guys, it's a 100% my fault, and I'm really having the worst ansiaty of my life right now. I just f***** up. I got banned on Twitch and I think it's a permanent ban. I'm gonna appeal it, but I was 100% in the wrong though. I was at a red stop light, and I was reading Twitch chat off my phone, and I got banned. I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm sorry guys."

It goes without saying that the entire situation could have escalated. However, no one was hurt in the process. Irrespective of the facts, fans have taken to social media and have dragged up past history.

Fans call out Twitch for its double standard and throw shade at the person who reported Adin Ross

According to Twitch rules and Adin Ross himself, the ban was justified. However, many people feel that given numerous factors, Twitch has become double standard in nature.

Many have pointed out that streamers who post questionable content, bending the general guidelines of the platform, are still out there, while on the flip side, merely reading messages at a traffic stop got someone banned.

wow #freeadin mf got banned for reading his chat at a RED light while theres bitches out here fartin in they mics I can’t with twitch bro — Slap 👾 (@Slapiin) July 8, 2021

While the circumstances and situations are different, the crux of the matter does have some truth to it. Nonetheless, as Adin Ross himself admitted, the ban was justified. However, it's left to be seen what happens next.

Also, this is not anything personal towards the streamer involved -- it is just sad to see the inconsistencies on Twitch in regards to moderation and this is my first hand experience with it. :( — Jake'n'Bake @ LA 🇺🇸 (@jakenbakeLIVE) July 7, 2021

In addition to the debate about ragging on social media, fans have now begun throwing shade at the person responsible for sharing the Tweet and tagging Twitch.

I think it has more to do with special treatment and inconsistency of enforcing the rules. — malena (@malenatudi) July 8, 2021

While some claimed that he snitched for no reason, others stated that he had every right to report the incident and make it public. Irrespective of this, several Sub-Reddits had already picked up the story, and action would have been taken sooner or later either way.

