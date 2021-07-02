Twitch Vtuber 'C9 Vienna' hears a suspicious 'delivery man' knocking, immediately ends her streams and calls the police

Popular Twitch Vtuber Brittany, better known as C9 Vienna or Cloud9 Vienna, is a member of the Esports organization "Cloud9". While her content is centered around League of Legends, she streams other games as well.

trying to play any game that isn't league of legends pic.twitter.com/N7NQI9kMg6 — Vienna💫☁️C9's Vtuber (@C9Vienna) May 30, 2021

During a recent stream, she was in for a rude awakening when something peculiar occurred. C9 Vienna had to end her stream abruptly after she heard a suspicious 'delivery man' knocking on her door.

While a person knocking on the door is not out of the ordinary, this is where the story picks up a terrifying narrative. Things could have gone horribly wrong if not for her quick thinking.

Hi everyone, I'm safe I'm waiting for police to arrive and I'm sorry I had to end stream early. I'll keep everyone updated on my status but I should be in good hands now. Thank you for your concern about me 😔 — Vienna💫☁️C9's Vtuber (@C9Vienna) July 2, 2021

C9 Vienna situation is a lesson in situational awareness

According to C9 Vienna, during her live stream, she heard knocks on her door. A man was standing outside urging her to step out and collect her delivery from the stairwell.

Since it was Canada Day (July 1st, 2021), deliveries were not supposed to occur. Rather than opening the door, she cautiously checked the peephole to find that a man wearing a shirt labeled "security" was standing outside.

C9 Vienna became suspicious and contacted her landlord, who confirmed her suspicion by stating that the building had no designated security. She quickly informed the police. C9 Vienna said,

"Someone claiming to be security was knocking on my door for 10 minutes. Through the peephole their shirt said security. They said there is a package waiting for me in the left stairwell, and to come out and get it. I didn't open the door. My landlord said we don't have security. I'm safe, I'm waiting for the police to arrive and I'm sorry I had to end stream early. I'll keep everyone updated on my status."

living alone as a 5'3 girl in your 20's is fucking terrifying sometimes. It's Canada Day, there wouldn't be any packages delivered today. — Vienna💫☁️C9's Vtuber (@C9Vienna) July 2, 2021

Following her tweet about the incident, fans were sent into a frenzy as they began inquiring about her safety. Here are a few reactions from fans and other netizens.

reinforcing the door with 1 1/2 " screws on the front door is a must too, and i mean ALL screws must be changed to that size so it makes it even harder to break the door. — Atemerus (@atemerus) July 2, 2021

It's not just women. I worry, too. O got this whole contingency plan set up in case my place got broken into while I'm home. Alarms on my door, a knife, a sturdy buckler, flashlight, and a couple of gameplans just in case. — DarukaEon (@DarukaEon) July 2, 2021

That's our boy — Dead Velocity (@DeadVel0city) July 2, 2021

OH ALSO we have a ring cam for our door def recommend getting one!! — shelby (@luxxbunny) July 2, 2021

i like to keep a metal bat by the door. — createanddestroy (@gundamcheese) July 2, 2021

The incident occurred a few hours ago. According to the last update from C9 Vienna, she was waiting for the police to arrive and said that she should be fine. As of now, there have been no further updates from her side on social media.

