Cloud9 White team for Valorant - The all female line-up

Cloud 9 has been a regular feature in the esports scene since its glory days in CS: GO. Since then, the organization has expanded into games such as Valorant, Dota 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and more.

It may be confusing to refer to them as the Cloud9 NA Valorant team, because it has two divisions known as Cloud9 Blue And Cloud9 White. While Cloud9 Blue consists of male players, Cloud 9 White is an all-female line-up.

Valorant has gotten a lot of attention across the world since it was released last year. Cloud9 took the decision to create a Valorant roster of female professional players to show that games are not just for boys.

About Cloud9 White Valorant team

Cloud9 White is a North American team that was formed on the 25th of October 2020.

The players for C9 White are:

Alexis”alexis” Guarassi (Support)

Annie “AnnieDro” Roberts (Flex)

Jasmine “Jazzyk1ns” Manankil (Entry)

katsumi (Controller)

Melanie “meL” Capone (In-Game Leader)

Cloud9 Valorant White has two coaches:

Christopher “Dream” Myrick (Head coach)

Jornen “MoonChopper” Nishiyama (Strategic coach)

On the 12th of March, 2021, Keiti joined the C9 White team. However, her stay wasn’t for long, as she had to leave on the 13th of April 2021.

Though not much has been revealed about these players on C9’s website, here is everything that is known about the roster.

About players in Cloud9 White Valorant team

1) Melanie “meL” Capone

Melanie Capone is from the United States and is the IGL of the C9 White team. She has hit Radiant twice during Act 2 and streams on Twitch (meLanji).

2) katsumi

Katsumi is also from the United States and plays the controller role for C9 White. Katsumi streams on Twitch (KatsumiFPS) and is also a Radiant like meL.

3) Annie “AnnieDro” Roberts

Annie is a representative of the LGBTQIA+ community. Annie is fun-loving and enjoys music. Annie dreams of changing the public's existing perception of the LGBTQIA+ community, which often is wrongly interpreted. Annie streams on twitch as well, like the other C9 White members.

During #Pride2021, we are continuing our mission to be a better ally and uplift marginalized and underrepresented LGBTQIA+ communities.



We're starting by matching the $4000 raised from last year's merch - split equally between @lalgbtcenter, @TransLifeline, & @AliForneyCenter. pic.twitter.com/1QiYM3dqUW — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) June 1, 2021

4) Alexis “alexis” Guarassi

Alexis plays the support for C9 White and also hails from the United States. Her main is Skye, as mentioned by her on her Twitch bio. Alexis has always loved playing video games and is proud about earning from what she loves doing.

5) Jasmine Manankil

Jasmine “Jazzyk1ns” Manankil is the only C9 White member who is from Canada. Before joining Valorant, Jasmine used to play CS: GO and played ESEA Advanced. She is pretty confident with her aim and plays as an entry fragger for her team.

The second day of the @Verizon #VCTGameChangers Main Event kicks off with @Cloud9 White taking down @TSM 2-0 to advance to the Upper Bracket Final. TSM will now play Dignitas in the Lower Bracket. pic.twitter.com/JVnNCNMXzv — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) June 25, 2021

All these women are very skilled, and they even won a Valorant Ignition Series, breaking the standards of society and moving forward with their dreams.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod