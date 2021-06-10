Valorant added Ignition Player Card as a reward to celebrate the game's anniversary

Valorant developers have added the Ignition Player Card to everyone's inventory as a reward to commemorate one year of Valorant.

Devs have previously announced a month-long celebration plan for Valorant's first anniversary. They have also announced some plans for the Valorant YR1 Event, a part of Valorant's anniversary celebration.

Players will get multiple rewards in-game for free this month, including Player Cards, Game-Buddies, Skin Lines, and more. The Ignition Player Card is one of those rewards.

In honor of VAL's first birthday, we're sending you a gift! Check your inventory for the EP 1 // IGNITION player card to commemorate one year of VALORANT. Here's to many more! pic.twitter.com/LCzl2MoeVR — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 9, 2021

Find Ignition Player Card in the Inventory

Valorant was launched on June 2, 2020. The first episode of the game was called Ignition.

Since its release last year, Valorant has rapidly grown into one of the most popular FPS games in the world. Riot Games recently revealed that the game currently averages 14 million monthly players.

The competitive scenario of the game has experienced huge success as well. Many former CS: GO, Overwatch, and other professionals switched to Valorant this year to explore opportunities. The game got its first international LAN event in Iceland just a few weeks ago. Top teams from around the globe faced each other, where Sentinels were crowned champions.

After getting a massive amount of love from the fans, the developers want to return the appreciation with in-game rewards to the Valorant players as part of the YR1 event. The developers revealed that,

"Throughout the month of June, the Valorant community will receive commemorative digital swag, including a redeemable player card and a free event pass, to mark the occasion."

Thank you to everyone who’s joined for our first year of VALORANT // Now, reload and ready up -- because we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/s2nZk2jCvZ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2021

The Ignition Player Card is a reward to commemorate the start of the Valorant journey. Players will get the Ignition Card for free. Riot has already added it to everyone's inventory. Players can equip the Ignition Player Card from the Collection menu in-game.

Equip Valorant Ignition Player Card from Collection (Screengrab from Valorant)

There are some other Player Cards and gifts that are also arriving in the game this month.

