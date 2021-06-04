How to redeem the Pride Player Cards in Valorant

Valorant is celebrating Pride Month with some exclusive Pride Player Cards in-game.

Riot Games, the developers of Valorant, announced the Pride Month celebration in May prior to Pride month. As per the announcement, Valorant has come up with seven different Player Cards for gamers as a tribute to the LGBT community.

We're excited to celebrate and help you rep your Pride in game with the VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop. If you're having trouble redeeming the content now, don't worry - you'll be able to pick up Pride player cards and titles through the end of June. pic.twitter.com/Rv3H2LMBkO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 4, 2021

Players can redeem these Player Cards from the game's official website.

Here's a step-by-step guide to getting the Pride Player Cards in Valorant.

Steps to get the Pride Player Cards in Valorant

A total of seven player cards are available for gamers. These player cards cover a wide range of individuals with different sexual identities. Cards for transgender, pansexual, non-binary, bisexual, asexual, and gay people will be available, as well as a rainbow LGBTQ+ card.

All of these cards can be earned through a code-redemption process from the game's official code-redemption website. Here are the steps to follow to get these player cards:

Step 1: Players should head to this website.

Step 2: They must log in to their Riot account.

Step 3: They should then enter the code as per their Player Card choices and be able to redeem their preferred item.

However, there are seven different redeem codes. Here is the list of the player cards and their redemption codes:

For LGBTQ+ Player Card use "RAINBOW"

For Transgender Player Card use "COTTONCANDY"

For Pansexual Player Card use "PRIMARY"

For Non-binary Player Card use "GALACTIC"

For Bisexual Player Card use "SUNSET"

For Asexual Player Card use "TWILIGHT"

For Lesbian Player Card use "SHERBET"

We’re sorry for the code redemption struggles! Our site just can’t handle the force of your love. We’re working on a solution to provide you the redeemable content. Stay tuned. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 3, 2021

Recently, players faced issues while trying to redeem their preferred Player Card. Yesterday, the developers responded to the complaints through their Twitter handle. The Tweet read:

"We're excited to celebrate and help you rep your Pride in-game with the VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop. If you're having trouble redeeming the content now, don't worry - you'll be able to pick up Pride player cards and titles through the end of June."

The developers are currently trying to fix the issue with the code-redemption site.

