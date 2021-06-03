Give Back Bundle event coming in Valorant, voting starts today

Valorant is coming up with lots of exciting rewards and events for their players to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its release.

On June 2nd, Valorant completes one-year and players will get to see a month-long anniversary celebration in the game. The developers have already revealed all their plans for the upcoming weeks.

Come celebrate VALORANT's One year with us. The VALORANT Anniversary event starts NOW! Click through for more details. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/la7Nm4hqzf — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2021

The Give Back Bundle event will be part of the anniversary celebration and players will need to cast their vote for their favorite skin bundle.

Give Back Bundle Event in Valorant

Valorant devs have thought about the newest gamers in the game. In their recently revealed announcement they stated:

If you weren’t around last year don’t worry, we’ll vouch for you when telling people you were into VALORANT before it went mainstream.

With the Give Back Bundle event, players will get the chance to buy a few old skin bundles from the store. However, players can vote for their favorite weapon skin and cosmetics from June 2nd to June 7th. Skins with the highest percentage of votes will be coming to the store after June 22nd. Voting results will be declared on June 16th.

Visit https://t.co/k5STlT1qEt



And vote June 2–7 for your preference of the offered skins choices. Winners announced June 16. pic.twitter.com/N5fFVleHGq — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2021

The earnings from the purchase of these bundles will be used for a noble cause. The developers confirmed:

Then purchase the bundle from June 22–July 8, and 50% of the proceeds from Weapon skins and 100% from accessories in the Give Back Bundle, will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets.

Vote and make an impact(Image via Riot)

How to caste vote?

Players just need to follow some simple steps to cast their vote.

Step 1: Players can head to this website.

Step 2: They must Login to their Riot Account.

Step 3: They need to cast their vote.

For the 'Run it Back' bundle to kick off Episode 3, you can now vote for which gun skins return!



Vote: https://t.co/SaKAnf4dfe pic.twitter.com/LKO1nnOCp5 — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) June 2, 2021

The voting poll will be available till June 7th and the result of the vote will be declared on June 16th. From June 22nd, the chosen weapon skin and cosmetics will be available in the store.

Edited by Gautham Balaji