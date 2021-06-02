Night Market is coming back today with Valorant YR1 Events

Valorant completed its one-year journey today on June 2. It has gained immense popularity around the globe within a year of its release.

Valorant developers are coming up with multiple sets of rewards and events to celebrate their first anniversary in-game. In a recent announcement, the developers said:

With one year of VALORANT in the books, the only proper thing to do is celebrate for a month. That’s why in June we kick off VALORANT YR1, a slate of events and opportunities—both in-game and out—to thank you with cool stuff for a year’s worth of headshots, Spike plants, and insta-locking Duelists.

However, the developers are bringing the Night Market with the Valorant YR1 Event tonight.

Night Market is coming with Valorant YR1 Events

Valorant has a wide variety of weapon cosmetic skins which attracts many players in the game. All weapon skins are purchasable from the in-game store, either as part of a bundle or as an individual skin. Players need to invest Valorant points to buy the skins from the store.

However, sometimes the price is too expensive for the players to buy their favorite weapon skin. Valorant introduced a new storefront option called Night Market with patch 1.14 for those players. The Night Market has six weapon skins for a limited time and players can buy their choice of weapon cosmetics at a discounted price. All six weapons are randomized and they vary from player to player.

As per the recent confirmation from the Valorant developers, the Night Market is coming back to the game in the next few hours. The statement reads:

Doors are up on Night Market, a collection of six random skins available to purchase, discounted and unique to you.

Night Market returns TODAY | #VALORANT — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 2, 2021

In addition, players will get to see multiple events and will get lots of rewards in-game in the next couple of weeks.

Edited by Gautham Balaji