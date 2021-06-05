Top 10 underrated League of Legends champions in Season 11

In League of Legends, it’s essential to keep up with the changes patch after patch.

With the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational completed and regions globally approaching the summer split, what better way to pass the time than to climb the solo queue ladder? At the very least, Riot Games has brought back Nexus Blitz if anyone wants to play a casual League of Legends match with friends instead of flaming strangers in a ranked bout.

With all of that said, this article quickly runs down the top 10 underrated champions as of patch 11.11.

Ten League of Legends champions from patch 11.11 who fly under the radar

10) Seraphine - ADC

Recent buffs have not improved everyone’s favorite pink-haired Brackern oppressor's fortunes (Image via @leagueoflegends)

For the first entry on the list, it’s everyone’s favorite pink-haired Brackern oppressor. According to statistics on u.gg, the starry-eyed songstress currently stands with a 52.72% win rate.

Despite recent buffs to her W ability, Surround Sound, and an essential mythic item in Moonstone Renewer, the champion has been glossed over as she only has a 0.6% pick rate.

9) Maokai - Support

The legally safe Treebeard port can withstand in the early game (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Next on the list is the twisted treant in the support position. With a 52.62% win rate, the legally safe Treebeard port can withstand in the early game when taking resolve runes.

In addition, while scaling into a concerning pest in the mid to late game when building Imperial Mandate, Maokai allows for a decent amount of room for conditional build paths.

8) Nocturne - Top

The eternal nightmare remains a sleeper pick for their high potential (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Swooping in like they had just cast Paranoia is Nocturne with a 52.24% when played in the top lane position. Despite being seen played by the likes of Fnatic’s Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau and Royal Never Give Up’s Yuan “Cryin” Cheng-Wei, Nocturne currently has a minuscule pick rate of 1.3%.

Regardless of what the numbers say, the eternal nightmare remains a sleeper pick for their high potential to become an incredibly mobile pick in any game when building Stridebreaker.

7) Annie - Mid

Annie traumatizes players on servers thanks to her burst damage potential (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Up next with a 53% win rate, it’s a certain Liandry’s Salesman’s favorite champion recommendation for climbing solo queue.

Consistently flying under the radar like most entries on this list, Annie still manages to terrorize and traumatize many players on any server thanks to her burst damage potential.

6) Pantheon - Mid

The champion has a pick rate of just 2.3% (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The unbreakable spear dives in at number six on the list for his all-in potential and general manliness.

He’s got a 52.18% win rate right now with just a 2.3% pick rate. With a simple kit that facilitates aggressive all-in plays, it’s crazy to believe that not a lot of people simply aren’t climbing with the aspect of war.

5) Swain - ADC

Swain has seen great success making a mockery of the traditional ADC role (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Unlike the eye of noxus, League’s player-base doesn’t see Jericho Swain’s 53.73% win rate.

Like Seraphine, Swain has seen great success making a mockery of the traditional ADC role by taking down such fragile archers and gunslingers early in the lane stage and beyond.

4) Malzahar - Mid

The first S-tier champion on this list (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Despite tax season long gone in the US, Malzahar still exists, and players will be financially obligated to purchase a quicksilver sash if they don’t want to play the game on a monochrome screen.

The prophet of the void comes in as the first S-tier champion with a 51.37% win rate. At level 18, he’s got an AOE silence every six seconds, a point-and-click burn every seven seconds, and a point-and-click tether. What more is there to say?

3) Kled - Top

A 51.96% win rate is no joke (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

A sane person would run, but Kled is built differently.

With a 51.96% win rate when running Grasp of the Undying under the resolve rune tree, Kled’s been able to find success amidst the bruiser meta with a delicate balance between aggressive all-in and tank-like sustain when played correctly.

2) Rumble - Mid

The yordle has the highest ban rate percentage amongst all entries on this list (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Warning: Rumble is dangerous. Despite a recent nerf to his passive ability, the junkyard brawler can still be seen burning things to a crisp when in a solo lane position.

However, the yordle has a nearly 53% win rate and thus has the highest ban rate percentage amongst all entries on this list with a 13.6% ban rate across solo queue.

1) Anivia - Mid

The winged cryomancer tops the list (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Somewhere, somehow, Henrik “Froggen” Hansen is probably smiling at the nearest Riot employee.

The winged cryomancer Anivia tops the list with a 52.55% win rate and a 5.4% ban rate. Despite the previous entry on the list, the comparatively low and reasonable ban rate stands out the most.

