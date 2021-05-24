Royal Never Give Up are the League of Legends MSI 2021 champions

Royal Never Give Up beat defending world champions DWG KIA to clinch their second League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational title after an epic 5-game encounter.

The MSI 2021 final turned out to be one of the best League of Legends series ever in the history of the competition. With this prestigious win over DWG KIA, the Chinese representatives became the second team after T1 to win the MSI title twice.

For the first time in this year's tournament, a tie went till the fifth game leading to an epic conclusion of MSI 2021. The series went back and forth, with none of the two Asian League of Legends giants winning consecutive games throughout. It was RNG who finally had the last laugh over DWG KIA as they sealed the series with a 3-2 scoreline.

GALA named the MVP of League of Legends MSI 2021, as he stole the spotlight once again in the final

RNG celebrating with the League of Legends MSI 2021 trophy (Image via LOL Esports)

The series started at a high tempo with both DWG and RNG showing off their ultimate skill sets across the lanes. Both teams were on a killing spree in Game 1 but RNG's ADC Chen "GALA" Wei turned out to be the best in the business. His Kai'Sa showcase has been one of the most talked-about things throughout MSI 2021 and the final saw no difference. RNG was successful in clinching the first win of the series in the 39th minute.

DWG returned strongly in game 2, making the series 1-1 in just under 30 minutes. Their mid laner, Heo "ShowMaker" Su, caught everyone's attention with his surprising Xerath pick in the drafting phase. However, Showmaker was successful enough to advertise Xerath's competitive playing abilities, boasting a brilliant KDA score of 3-0-13.

The third game was once again a story of GALA's Kai'Sa masterclass, showcasing a strong 8-0-5 KDA. The top laner's aggressive approach was the key behind RNG's second match point of the series. Meanwhile, game 4 saw a convincing victory for DWG KIA, highlighted by their ADC Jang "Ghost" Yong-jun's pentakill with Tristana.

Game 5 saw RNG's best performance of the entire MSI 2021, as they took over DWG's nexus in just 27 minutes. The Korean League of Legends heavyweights lost an inhibitor within 20 minutes and it was then just a matter of time before the Chinese representatives were able to lift 2021's first international trophy.

GALA was deservingly awarded the MVP of League of Legends MSI 2021, as he managed to hit a record number of 167 kills for RNG throughout the tournament.