DWG KIA beat MAD Lions in a 3-2 thriller to qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2021 finals

DWG KIA sealed their spot in the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational finals as they defeated European representatives MAD Lions in one of the most thrilling League of Legends encounters of the year so far.

The South Korean heavyweights came into the tournament as the favorites and qualified for the knockouts, staying on top of the table through the rumble stage. Despite struggling against teams like Cloud9, DetonatioN FocusMe, and RNG, it has been proven that DWG weren't invincible and that MAD had a fair chance of winning the tie.

After a close best-of-five contest between two of the world's current best League of Legends sides, it was DWG KIA who had the last laugh. They will be back in action for the finals against Royal Never Give Up, on Sunday.

DWG KIA will face off against RNG in League of Legends MSI 2021 finals

DWG and RNG will face off against each other in the League of Legends MSI 2021 finals (Image via LOL Esports)

Even after losing the first game of the series to DWG, they came back strongly, winning two successive matches. MAD Lions' ADC Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság was the star of both the games against the defending world champions, clinching a total of 16 kills.

Match three was the most exciting part of the day as both teams showcased repeated attacks and counter attacks across the Summoner's Rift. After tons of chaotic teamfights, it was MAD who won the match, displaying a high level of macro play. They were just one game away from sealing the contest when DWG began to show their true colors.

This is the end of this adventure for us...



Massive respect for these players, who fought till the end, for this Coaching Staff, who put all their effort in making this work, and all the MAD Lions fans who supported and believed in us.



Thank you all 💛🤍 #goMAD pic.twitter.com/0zKZvYBkUG — MAD Lions LoL English (@MADLions_LoLEN) May 22, 2021

The fourth and fifth games were completely one-sided in favor of the League of Legends LCK Spring champions, as they won comfortably within 22 and 23 minutes respectively. Their mid-laner, Heo "ShowMaker" Su and jungler, Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu, showcased some of the most outstanding performances of the tourney, with their Yone, Sylas, Rumble, and Zoe.

DWG KIA will be going up against Royal Never Give Up tomorrow for the League of Legends MSI 2021 finals at 8 AM (CET). The LPL representatives got the better of the South Koreans in both rumble stage meetings, but the defending League of Legends world champions will definitely be looking to reverse the scoreline in the Grand Finale.