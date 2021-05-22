"cvMax" returns to DRX as head coach after a five-month suspension from competitive League of Legends

After tons of drama, South Korean coach, Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho is all set to return to work with DRX after a five-month suspension from competitive League of Legends.

cvMax was suspended by the Korea Fair Trade Commission in December 2020 after a year of joint investigations conducted by the Committee and Riot Games. He was accused of abusing top laner Choi "Sword" Sung-wo physically and verbally while coaching for Griffin. Also, for a police report filed by Sword and his lawyer, the coach was fined a total of one million South Korean Won.

모두가 기다렸던 그 날의 기록

오늘 밤 10시에 공개 됩니다.



The backstory of that day, which everyone have been waiting for,

Will be revealed tonight, at 10 pm.



📺 https://t.co/VtDUHSLxXY pic.twitter.com/9z2VeYIP5u — DRX (@DRXGlobal) May 20, 2021

With his suspension having ended on May 15th, cvMax will rejoin DRX officially before the LCK Summer split, 2021. A behind-the-scenes video on the South Korean's comeback has been revealed on DRX's official YouTube channel.

cvMax will start his second spell with DRX before the League of Legends LCK Summer 2021

Image via Riot Games

Despite coming to the wrong headlines for the Griffin controversy, cvMax is well-known for his strong coaching record and out-of-the-box strategies. In 2018, after he was promoted to Griffin's head coach, cvMax led his team to an undefeated CK Spring and qualified for the League of Legends LCK Summer.

Soon the 28-year-old was signed by DRX (DragonX) in November 2019, amidst the ongoing investigation. cvMax was listed as "inactive" on DRX's official roster during his suspension tenure, while Kim “SSONG” Sang-Soo served the role of interim head coach. Now, as things seem to be all clear for cvMax, it is just a matter of time for him to reclaim his old position soon.

Welcome back CVmax ! 😭 — Kristina /// STEAM BTS's BUTTER // (@Tinadyn_) May 20, 2021

It was an average LCK Spring Split for DRX as they ended their first half of the season in fifth place with a 50% win rate. Now with cvMax back in the squad, fans are hopeful about the upcoming summer split, which is likely to start in June, shortly after the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.