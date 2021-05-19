League of Legends MSI 2021: Semifinal fixtures, qualified teams and schedule

With the conclusion of the Rumble Stage, four semi-finalists have been decided for the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

As the Rumble table stands after day 5, representatives of South Korea, Europe, the Pacific, and China have made it through to the MSI Knockouts. DWG KIA gained pole position, followed by Royal Never Give Up, PSG Talon, and MAD Lions. Meanwhile, Cloud9 and Pentanet.GG fell were eventually eliminated from stage 2 of the tournament.

Here's what the final rumble table looks like:

DWG KIA (8-2) - Qualified Royal Never Give Up (7-3) - Qualified PSG Talon (6-4) - Qualified MAD Lions (5-5) - Qualified Cloud9 (3-7) Pentanet.GG (1-9)

For C9 to qualify for the knockouts, they needed a 2-0 finish on the final rumble day while RNG needed a win against MAD Lions. But the equation failed to provide a solution for the North Americans, as MAD Lions comfortably defeated RNG in the day's opening game, which was followed by Cloud9's defeat at the hands of PSG Talon.

Even though the LCS Spring champions ended their 2021 MSI journey with a decent win against MAD Lions, it didn't have any impact on the rumble table.

League of Legends MSI 2021 Knockout stage: Fixtures and schedule

Defending League of Legends world champion and rumble stage topper DWG KIA selected the LEC representative MAD Lions as their semifinal opponent. Thus, Royal Never Give Up will face off against PCS representatives PSG Talon on the other side of the knockout bracket.

Fixtures and dates for Stage 3 of MSI 2021 are as follows,

Semifinal 1 (21st May 2021, Friday): Royal Never Give Up vs PSG Talon

Semifinal 2 (22nd May 2021, Saturday): DWG KIA vs MAD Lions

The two semi-final matches will be played in a best-of-five format by a single-elimination bracket. The winners of each of the two fixtures will face off in the grand final on May 23rd for the League of Legends MSI 2021 title.