League of Legends Patch 11.12 preview shows upcoming nerfs for Wukong and Renekton, while buffs for Rammus and Hecarim

With League of Legends patch 11.12 set to arrive soon, players have been wondering about the upcoming changes the devs will be bringing to the game this time around.

According to a recent tweet by Riot's gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, the planned nerfs and buffs of the upcoming patch solely featured champions and no mythics. He also hinted at a previously announced Mobility Reduction update that is likely to hit the rift along with patch 11.13.

It's a pretty light one, the team is still iterating on the mobility reduction work for a later patch. pic.twitter.com/fOjVwCMf9X — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 1, 2021

Heracrim, one of the most popular junglers in League of Legends, finds himself once again at the receiving end of love while Wukong finally gets a nerf after spending a few spells of overpowered state in the current meta. Yetter also stated that patch 11.12 will be "a pretty light one" whose main highlight will be Dr. Mundo's long-awaited rework.

League of Legends Patch 11.12 preview

Wukong is getting nerfed in the upcoming patch 11.12 (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Champion Nerfs:

Wukong

Kai'Sa

Varus

Nasus

Gnar

Renekton

Champions like Wukong, Nasus, Gnar, and Renekton have all enjoyed a decent time in League of Legends' current meta. Season 11's itemization updates have been a holy grail for these champions, and now it's time for them to experience some substantial nerfs.

According to League of Legends' stats website, Champion.gg, Wukong’s win rate and pick rate have increased by around two percent since the last two patches. Hence, the Monkey King will be receiving no more love for the time being. Kai’Sa and Varus have also been two of the most overpowered ADCs in season 11. They have been in an overpowered state for a long time and thus nerfs were inevitable.

Champion Buffs:

Rammus

Hecarim

Aphelios

Draven

Illaoi

Malphite

Ziggs

Malphite and Illanoi are two of the most surprising names on the champion buff list as they got mentioned in a League of Legends patch update after a long time. Ziggs, Aphelios, and Draven are the other champions that Scruffy listed to be receiving buffs in this patch.

Everybody wanted malphite buffs. He offers so much interactive gameplay and is really fun to fight :) ... — CEO of Nerf Mages and AP Items (@xSnaK3) June 1, 2021

There were popular names on the buff list too, like the brilliant combo of Hecarim and Rammus who are going to receive their long-deserved buffs. League of Legends patch 11.12 is scheduled to be released on June 9th, while there might be some minor tweaks before it hits the live servers.