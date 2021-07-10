Top 5 most watched GTA RP streamers on Twitch in July 2021

GTA RP has single-handedly made GTA 5 popular again on Twitch. There are a ton of creators who have moved on to GTA RP and made it their main content.

Many streamers stream themselves role-playing on the NoPixel server and often collab with each other.

Most watched GTA RP stremers in July 2021

1) XQC

Felix Lengyel, also known as XQC, is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, with 5.9 million followers.

In the month of July, XQC had 4,267,464 hours of watch time on his channel. These numbers make XQC not only one of the biggest GTA RP streamers, they make him one of the biggest streamers on Twitch.

XQC has a hard time with GTA RP as he has been banned multiple times on the NoPixel server for various violations of the server rules. He recently returned after being banned for the 5th time and he returned with a new character called "Officer PP."

2) Sykkuno

Thomas, also known as Sykkuno, is one of the biggest RP streamers on Twitch, with his channel having 3.5 million followers.

In the month of July, Sykkuno had 1,255,350 hours of watch time on his channel. Sykkuno often gets a boost in viewership as he collabs with other streamers including XQC on the NoPixel server.

Other than GTA RP, Sykkuno is known for his Among Us streams with various big streamers like Pokimane and Corpsehusband.

3) Buddha

Lucas Ramos, also known as Buddha, is a huge GTA streamer on Twitch with 568,000 followers.

In the month of July, Buddha has had 1,202,444 hours of watch time on his channel. These are great numbers for a channel of this size, and they only seem to be going up recently.

Buddha's character, "Lang Buddha" is a well known figure in the GTA RP community. He also founded "Cleanbois," a well known crew in GTA RP.

4) Rubius

Rubén Doblas Gundersen, also known as Rubius, is one of the biggest Spanish streamers on Twitch with his channel having 9.4 million followers.

In the month of July, Rubius had 813,040 hours of watch time on his channel. These aren't great numbers for a channel of this size, but he hasn't streamed much in July yet.

Rubius plays GTA RP on the Marbella Vice server as it is one of the biggest Spanish GTA RP servers with a lot of Spanish streamers playing on it.

5) Summit1g

Jaryd Russell Lazar, also known as Summit1g, is a popular gaming streamer on Twitch with 5.9 million followers on Twitch. In the month of July, Summit1g has had 675,448 hours of watch time on his channel.

Summit1g is an ex-member of CSGO e-sports team Mythic. After his retirement from competitive CSGO, he started streaming CSGO and slowly moved onto other games like Valorant and GTA RP.

