"She'll be back": Internet reacts as Indiefoxx is banned on Twitch for the sixth time this year

By the looks of it, Indiefoxx just can't seem to catch a break. After being unceremoniously given the weekend off by Twitch just a few days ago, it would seem that she has been banned for the sixth time this year. However, no one is quite sure as to why.

Don’t worry she’ll probably be back in 3 days — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 29, 2021

The controversial streamer recently got into trouble alongside Amouranth and was subsequently banned for "suggestive content" during a live stream. While fans cried foul play, the ban was far from misplaced or biased.

Given that Twitch is open and doesn't have age restrictions, any mature content can be viewed by anyone. Suffice to say that the content could negatively influence young audiences and get the platform into trouble.

The internet reacts as Indiefoxx receives her sixth ban

According to a Reddit forum, Indiefoxx's ban this time around seems to have been a mistake. However, given the circumstances of past incidents, the moderators may have made a rash preemptive decision which led to the ban.

According to a Reddit forum, her ban will be lifted within the day, and Indiefoxx will be back to streaming once more. Irrespective of the wrong call by the moderators, according to norms, streamers are usually permanently banned after the third time.

isnt 3 bans a perm ban? — DoctorLuka (@luka_doctor) June 29, 2021

However, in Indiefoxx's case, even after five legitimate bans, business is usual, so to speak. Several netizens pointed out this fact on Twitter, and while the answer remains a mystery, Twitch must have its reasons.

Despite the unknown reasons, there has been some outcry from netizens on Twitter. Many state that banning and unbanning Indiefoxx is a no-brainer. If rules are indeed being broken over and over, why not just permanently ban her and be done with the whole ordeal? Here's what a few fans had to say about the situation:

Perfect response — McKlee (@KillerKleestar) June 29, 2021

At this point it’ll take the same number of seasons and years it took Ash to win his first Pokémon league 😂 — BoyCapitano🌴 (@BoyCapitano) June 29, 2021

CAN WE JUST PERMA BAN THIS SHIT GOOD LORD — sherrøn💀 (@sherronlynn8) June 29, 2021

Twitch PLEASE don't make the same mistake. pic.twitter.com/sBgG2ef4yJ — XYMT 🌟 (@ZYMTfr) June 29, 2021

She's speedrunning 10 twitch bans over a year — D i g n i f i e d (@DignifiedCS) June 29, 2021

Idk if anyone hasn't established that by now but Twitch has a bunch of perv mods they just want to keep the site reputation by "banning the NSFW content" but for obvious reasons addition of ASMR and Bathtub streams as a whole category has sent that reputation down the drain — Adam (@fl1ck__csgo) June 29, 2021

Indiefoxx Any% Speedrun Twitch ban no glitches pic.twitter.com/tAsz1xi0MP — Xalt (@XaltOfficial) June 29, 2021

@Twitch do the right thing here and completely remove @indiefoxxlive toxic streams from your site. She is singlehandedly destroying twitch for all women. She has damaged the platform for all women streamers — therealronaldcrump (@therealronaldc1) June 29, 2021

At The End Of The Day It Not Right That @indiefoxxlive & @Amouranth Are Getting Banned & Unbanned For IndieFoxx Its Going On 7 Gets unbanned 3 days After amouranth on her 4th/5th ban and unban and gets 3 days on it but if it was a straight up Guy We Would Be Banned For 7 months pic.twitter.com/xPPQjiJIPE — Joseph Rosado (@bklynlatino3572) June 29, 2021

Judging by the reactions and the general atmosphere surrounding the situation, many feel that streamers like Indiefoxx are destroying the platform. This is not just in terms of content creation but for other women as well. It's left to be seen if and when Twitch addresses these issues and comes up with a long-term solution.

