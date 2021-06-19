Amidst Indiefoxx's Twitch ban, her tweet from 2017 about "selling body for cash" goes viral

Indiefoxx and Amouranth were given the weekend off by Twitch due to their controversial ASMR streams, which were piggybacking on the ASMR category.

While it's mostly fair and content creators are given a free hand, both the streamers were masquerading and misusing the category for their own benefit.

Twitch after realizing 13 thousand people aren't watching indiefoxx for the asmr pic.twitter.com/QJOkAx8Ifn — PULSERS (@Pulsers_) June 16, 2021

The content being streamed definitely ticked off a few red flags, which prompted the ban. In addition to misusing the category for gain, a lot of small-time streamers and actual ASMR content creators were losing out due to these big names.

While fans continue to debate over the legal and moral boundaries of the content, it's safe to assume that both Indiefoxx and Amouranth will be back soon enough.

All that said, what really caught the attention of some netizens was a Tweet, from 2017, from none other than Indiefoxx herself. Given the current situation, it's safe to say that some thoughts are better left unsaid.

Indiefoxx's Tweet from 2017 goes viral

Before gaining popularity in the Hot Tub category on Twitch, Jenelle Dagres was a bonafide musician and streamer. Her content on social media was mostly vlogs, music, and games.

On November 21st, 2017, Jenelle took to Twitter to put into words how she felt about Twitch and the type of content that was being allowed.

Here's what she had to say:

"I'm ashamed to say Twitch is a platform that supports lazy females selling their bodies for cash. You are teaching little girls to sell s** cuz that's what's popular. Make them wear t-shirts and pants."

The irony — Meg (@missmeowganx) June 19, 2021

Suffice to say, the tweet did not age well at all given the current scenario. As soon as the tweet resurfaced, it was being spread on social media like wildfire. Several users have even claimed that Indiefoxx was deleting their tweets about the same.

She was also heard saying the exact opposite of her previous statement during a live stream. In the video, while replying to the comments, here's what she had to say:

"A win for me is where I could wear a tee-shirt and actually have people give a s***. But, you know what, I can't. When I wear a tee-shirt I go down to 300 subs for no reason. All the little changes, like dressing up, putting on the charade, doing the thing has made my stream more successful."

Given the current scenario, it would seem that her ideology of "lazy females selling their bodies for cash" on the platform has been blown away by the wind.

On a parting note, she had this to say:

"However, it has not made me mentally okay with what I believe the entertainment industry is. Because this isn't really what women are, this isn't really what people are like, it is not real, it's bull****."

Watch the entire video here:

With netizens currently divided between opinions, it's left to be seen how things unfold. Given this is Indiefoxx's fifth ban, things are not looking particularly good at the moment.

Following these bans, people are currently in an uproar and are holding Twitch accountable as to how content such as this was being permitted under the ASMR category for so long.

CALL OUT: Twitch Streamer Sweeet Tails goes off on Twitch for allowing the platform to slowly move into more sexualized content. This after Amouranth and IndieFoxx do “Earlicking ASMR” lives bent over bed in skin tight clothing. pic.twitter.com/UUHjmAoeLY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 19, 2021

