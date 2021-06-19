Twitter goes berserk after Amouranth and Indiefoxx get banned on Twitch

Twitch streamers Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa and Jenelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres were banned today.

The two were some of the most prominent broadcasters who have tried their hands at streaming “overtly sexual” ASMR content in recent weeks. Both Amouranth and Indiefoxx were also part of the “hot-tub” meta that had grown popular on Twitch over the past few months.

However, in recent weeks, the “ASMR” category attracted more viewers on Twitch than the “Pools, Hot Tub, and Beaches” category. Now, however, it seems as if the “sexually suggestive” streams are leading to bans.

Both Amouranth and Indiefoxx have been barred from the platform for the time being. Furthermore, Twitch has not released the specific reason or the overall duration of the two bans.

Twitter reacts as Indiefoxx and Amouranth are banned from Twitch

Both streamers regularly hosted hot-tub streams, but quite a few hot-tub streamers shifted to the ASMR category in recent weeks. Indiefoxx and Amouranth employed “TikTok leggings” and offered to “lick their microphones suggestively” in exchange for new subscribers/donations.

Indiefoxx, in particular, had come up with an entire range of services for different amounts of donations. Apart from licking the microphone, she also offered to write the donors' names on her forehead/body or add them on her social media.

The streams had proven to be hits and attracted more viewers than the "Pools, Hot Tub, and Beaches" category on Twitch. But the controversial duo's bans saw a multitude of reaction from Twitterati, as seen below:

As expected, the Twitch community reacted similarly to the entire hot-tub controversy. It must be noted that in February 2021, Twitch streamer “alinaarose” was also banned due to “intimately licking a microphone.”

Sportskeeda had earlier reported that it might result in the platform taking action against the ASMR streamers.

That turned out to be accurate, with both Amouranth and Indiefoxx now banned from the platform. Of course, the official reason has not been revealed by Twitch, although their ASMR streams have been assumed to be the reason, as apparent from the tweets.

Edited by Ravi Iyer