"This is damaging your ability to engage with women": YouTuber explains how Twitch's overtly sexual streamers are setting a dangerous precedent

In recent weeks, Twitch has seen the rise of another “sexually-suggestive” streaming after “hot-tub” streams fizzled out in popularity.

Quite a few streamers previously engaged in the hot-tub meta have tried their hands at the ASMR category. This includes the likes of Jenelle “IndieFoxx” Dagres, Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon, and Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa.

The streamers in recent months were hosting “hot-tub” streams on Twitch. Most of the community was under the impression that a majority of the streams in question were “sexually-suggestive” in nature, and therefore must be banned.

However, instead of taking action against the streamers, Twitch introduced the “Pools, Hot-Tub and Beaches” which effectively legitimized hot-tub streams. However, it seems as if the hot-tub meta has lost its popularity in recent weeks, leading to the new meta of “ASMR streams.”

Streamers such as Amouranth and Alinity have in recent weeks engaged in stunts such as wearing “TikTok leggings” and “licking their microphones” for new subscribers/donations.

Waking up to #ASMR trending in the uk to farting asmr on twitch pic.twitter.com/B0jj93F6zU — 👒🌺Miaboo☁️ (@Miaboo_122) June 18, 2021

Twitch’s hot-tub meta is being taken over by the new “ASMR” trend

The new ASMR trend also makes use of the similar “grey area” that the hot-tub meta made use of. Streamers engaging in the ASMR trend are not violating any rules or TOS of the platform. Most, in the community, seem to have responded with similar arguments. This includes YouTuber Jeremy “The Quartering” Hambly, who posted the following video on the matter.

As can be seen, the “ASMR” category on Twitch attracted a higher number of viewers than the “Pools, Hot Tub and Beaches,” has in recent weeks. In the past week, the ASMR category was the 24th most watched category on Twitch, with the “Pools, Hot Tub and Beaches” category lagging behind at the 38th position, according to Twitch Tracker.

Twitch is in such a pathetic state right now.



People watching ASMR for their “Anxiety” right??? pic.twitter.com/z5fPEwHbbs — TΞRRORISΞR (@Terroriser) June 18, 2021

Apparently twitch ASMR got crashed by the hot tub crowd. pic.twitter.com/8qusiVvkhR — Mister Flak (@MisterFlak86) June 17, 2021

wtf is twitch



they are straight up allowing porn on the ASMR section pic.twitter.com/Sj4HMy3WIV — TheDon (@The_Donnn) June 18, 2021

these bitches got 16k viewers licking virtual ears on twitch where is the male equivalent ?!? can i cock slap an ASMR mic for that many viewers?? pic.twitter.com/w2udw4v7k9 — brk 🐧🥦🐒 (@brkyos) June 17, 2021

Big creators keep giving the Twitch ASMR scammers attention.



Now we all look like clowns. pic.twitter.com/7u3MN9Kg9O — Pickle (@SkepticalPickle) June 17, 2021

farting asmr on twitch now pic.twitter.com/TBT4Cti0iq — BootyClapKC (@BootyClapKCmo) June 18, 2021

When you want to go on #Twitch for some relaxing ASMR, but... pic.twitter.com/5XdwqRrInA — Defanged Develon (@DefangedDevelon) June 17, 2021

The trend is set to continue, with a number of prominent Twitch streamers having shifted to the ASMR category in the last few weeks. This includes the likes of Amouranth and IndieFoxx, who currently offer to “lick their microphones” for new subscribers/donations.

IndieFoxx in particular offers a range of services for different “donation-amounts,” such as writing names on her forehead, adding donors on social media and writing their names on her body.

This isnt real... this cant be real?? an ASMR based fart goal only on twitch could this be possible I just cant anymore. pic.twitter.com/ABmedMqBPI — Empirrre (@Empirrretv) June 17, 2021

Was curious why ASMR was so high on the twitch charts. Ear licking pic.twitter.com/axrVrG3lmT — LaXInG (@Laxing) June 17, 2021

Me try to explain to people that ASMR helps with anxiety & insomnia and isn't inherently sexual



Mf on twitch: pic.twitter.com/cFpZPolrU7 — ejaculated kidney stones (@Skeleton_BONED) June 18, 2021

As the plethora of tweets suggest, a majority of the community has responded to the new trend with disdain, and it appears to opine that the trend is “sexually-suggestive.” Regardless, Twitch has not commented on the situation, and might as well respond in a similar manner as they did to the “Hot-tub” controversy.

I don’t know how long I’m banned for but I just want to thank everyone who supports me and is always kind to me and wants to see winning 🥰 I appreciate everything in life ,life has is ups and downs but I’ll be ok ☺️ — OF ALINA.ROSE9 🌹 (@alinaa_rose9) February 27, 2021

However, it must be noted that only recently in February, Twitch banned streamer "alinaarose" for "intimately licking a microphone during a Twitch stream after her clip went viral on Twitter. In such a scenario, the platform's silence and lack of action on the matter for now is certainly baffling.

