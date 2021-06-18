"This is damaging your ability to engage with women": YouTuber explains how Twitch's overtly sexual streamers are setting a dangerous precedent

In recent weeks, Twitch has seen the rise of another “sexually-suggestive” streaming after “hot-tub” streams fizzled out in popularity.
Quite a few streamers previously engaged in the hot-tub meta have tried their hands at the ASMR category. This includes the likes of Jenelle “IndieFoxx” Dagres, Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon, and Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa.
The streamers in recent months were hosting “hot-tub” streams on Twitch. Most of the community was under the impression that a majority of the streams in question were “sexually-suggestive” in nature, and therefore must be banned.
However, instead of taking action against the streamers, Twitch introduced the “Pools, Hot-Tub and Beaches” which effectively legitimized hot-tub streams. However, it seems as if the hot-tub meta has lost its popularity in recent weeks, leading to the new meta of “ASMR streams.”
Streamers such as Amouranth and Alinity have in recent weeks engaged in stunts such as wearing “TikTok leggings” and “licking their microphones” for new subscribers/donations.
Twitch’s hot-tub meta is being taken over by the new “ASMR” trend
The new ASMR trend also makes use of the similar “grey area” that the hot-tub meta made use of. Streamers engaging in the ASMR trend are not violating any rules or TOS of the platform. Most, in the community, seem to have responded with similar arguments. This includes YouTuber Jeremy “The Quartering” Hambly, who posted the following video on the matter.
As can be seen, the “ASMR” category on Twitch attracted a higher number of viewers than the “Pools, Hot Tub and Beaches,” has in recent weeks. In the past week, the ASMR category was the 24th most watched category on Twitch, with the “Pools, Hot Tub and Beaches” category lagging behind at the 38th position, according to Twitch Tracker.
The trend is set to continue, with a number of prominent Twitch streamers having shifted to the ASMR category in the last few weeks. This includes the likes of Amouranth and IndieFoxx, who currently offer to “lick their microphones” for new subscribers/donations.
IndieFoxx in particular offers a range of services for different “donation-amounts,” such as writing names on her forehead, adding donors on social media and writing their names on her body.
As the plethora of tweets suggest, a majority of the community has responded to the new trend with disdain, and it appears to opine that the trend is “sexually-suggestive.” Regardless, Twitch has not commented on the situation, and might as well respond in a similar manner as they did to the “Hot-tub” controversy.
However, it must be noted that only recently in February, Twitch banned streamer "alinaarose" for "intimately licking a microphone during a Twitch stream after her clip went viral on Twitter. In such a scenario, the platform's silence and lack of action on the matter for now is certainly baffling.