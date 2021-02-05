The Story of Alinity: Twitch streamer who turned the entire Internet against her

Alinity continues to hurt other content creators in ways that expose the frailty of YouTube.

There may be many reasons why Alinity first gained the following that she has. What's important is that she is a popular streamer who has a good amount of subscribers. Eventually, this lead to Pewdiepie finding her content and commenting on how she gains viewers.

Related: How Pokimane, Alinity and others changed live streaming forever

You also love cyberbully — SyNaP (@ISyNaPz) December 12, 2020

Pewdiepie states that Alinity is a thot streamer in one of his videos. She ended up seeing his video where he called her a thot streamer and was upset. After seeing what he said, she announced that she would Copyright strike Pewdiepie's video because he called her that.

Twitch streamer Alinity put in a copyright strike on PewDiePie's video for calling her a 'Twitch Thot'.



Info - https://t.co/lKDv2hxykN



- pic.twitter.com/HcVbr5swfS — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) May 14, 2018

She went on to say that she works with a company that copyright strikes videos in order to gain revenue. It is already bad to copyright strike another YouTuber because YouTube doesn't have the kind of moderation that TikTok has. TikTok uses human moderators to check reported videos while YouTube automatically believes the accuser until the accused appeals it.

i’d bet alinity would copyright strike it — Cow (@MinecraftCow69) October 4, 2019

Advertisement

She even said that she makes a good amount of money from copyright claiming other users. It is used to take all of the money the video would have made and send it to the accuser.

It is against community guidelines to use this as a weapon, on top of being illegal in the US. Due to the abuse of this feature, YouTube has since changed this process to keep the money separately until it can be determined that the copyright strike was valid.

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/80q5T7Jy4N Alinity can we copyright strike pewdiepie right now — James Oates (@j_oates30) May 20, 2018

Related: The Top 5 most shocking Alinity Moments caught on live stream

Pewdiepie showed that she did hit him with a copyright strike. He deleted and reuploaded the same video without her picture, albeit still commenting on her. Alinity tried to turn the situation around and said that the company she works with is the one in the wrong and not her.

Advertisement

Before this drama, Alinity was Copyright striking videos from both large and small channels. There is no information on whether or not she still does this. She has not stated that she has stopped this process.

When Alinity was hit with a copyright strike after, she commented that it's not right to do that. She said that YouTube shouldn't let other creators copyright strike videos that only feature the faces of other creators. It was a very ironic video.

Can we copyright strike Alinity? — Mama Sadie🕊Your friendly neighborhood Witch (@bloodbornepro) July 19, 2019

This circled out of control and Alinity ended up being the recepient of a ton of heat from her actions. Pewdiepie apologized and took down his videos about her to try and help her out, but by that time, it was too late.

Hello friends,



I need to take a break from Streaming and social media. I will see you all when I get back 🥺 ❤ — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) December 24, 2020

Alinity still faces a lot of hate from within the YouTube and streaming community because no one likes it when people abuse the copyright system.

Advertisement

Hello friends,



I need to take a break from Streaming and social media. I will see you all when I get back 🥺 ❤ — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) December 24, 2020

lol twitch would be better off without you — Ketamine (@TheRealKetamine) December 24, 2020

She’s actually just going to abuse her cat — Mathias The Inkling (@InklingMathias) January 23, 2021

Related: What is Alinity really like-off camera?

Related: Alinity: The journey from being a nurse to Twitch's most controversial streamer

Advertisement

Alinity will always have her loyal fanbase

There will always be people who follow attractive females on Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube, just because they are attractive. They will be nice to them no matter what they do, because they think it will make that person love them.

Many other female streamers have stated that they only want followers who genuinely like their content.

Related: 3 Twitch streamers who broke the rules and were never banned