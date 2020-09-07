Natalia Mogollon, better known as Alinity, is one of the most popular female streamers in the world. As of today, she has around 1.3 million followers on Twitch, with around 355k followers on Instagram. Of course, in the past, Alinity has been embroiled in a plethora of controversies.

For starters, there is the accusation that she has too many ‘Simps’ in her fan-base. While that is something quite a few notable female streamers are accused of, Alinity has also been accused of animal cruelty as well. On top of all that, there have been multiple wardrobe malfunctions that have resulted in her receiving a suspension from Twitch.

Towards the beginning of her career though, things were very different. Alinity was actually a nurse before she turned to a full-time streamer. In this article, we trace her career from the very beginning.

Image Credits: New York Post

Alinity: The journey from being a nurse to Twitch's most controversial streamer

As far as streaming is concerned, she is mostly known for her World of Warcraft gameplay. However, before she became a full time streamer around the year 2012, Alinity worked as a nurse. The controversial streamer actually holds a nursing degree from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

I love being a nursing student. I had the most crazy and amazing day today. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) September 18, 2014

While Alinity was born in Cali, Colombia, her family moved to Canada when she was little. Since 2012, Alinity initially built a reputation as a talented World of Warcraft streamer, before moving on to other games such as Apex Legends, Overwatch, along with Fall Guys, more recently.

However, she has since then stopped playing World of Warcraft, and according to Twitch Tracker, the last time she streamed the game was back in November 2019. As she grew in fame, various issues began popping up.

The first controversy was that she got into was the "Can we copy-strike Pewdiepie?" fiasco. Alinity and her agent filed an illegitim copy-strike against popular YouTuber PewDiePie back in 2018. Since then, users noticed the various instances of animal cruelty that she committed against her cat, including the one instance when she spat vodka in her pet’s mouth.

Advertisement

This was followed by a plethora of wardrobe malfunctions that eventually got her temporarily banned from Twitch in April 2020. However, she seemed rather delighted with the outcome, as you can see below.

I'm getting a suspension YES! Our hard work finally paid off good job guys pic.twitter.com/dNomMydQ8E — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020

Furthermore, considering the nature of her past profession, her incessant animal cruelty incidents even brought out the following tweet from PETA.

ATTENTION: @TwitchSupport,



Take a stand for cats & please remove Alinity from @Twitch immediately. She is using the platform to post animal abuse, which sends a dangerous message to anyone watching her videos. Cats are not props to abuse for more views 🐱https://t.co/EsIsB5o6Tf — PETA | #BreakingTheChain (@peta) July 19, 2019

Recently, she talked about the incessant hate that she received on the internet, and likened herself to a ‘punching bag’ that people love to take shots at. This is a clearly a huge transformation from the kind of career that she had before she became a full-time streamer, and some of the incidents do not suit a bonafide nurse, such as her.