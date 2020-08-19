Natallia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon is a Twitch streamer and Youtuber who primarily streams Apex Legends. The streamer has around 1.2 million followers on Twitch. Other things that have continuously followed Alinity include controversies, of which she has seen plenty.

Like other female streamers such as Pokimane, Alinity has been accused of posting substandard content that has nevertheless gained traction due to her ‘good looks’. Perhaps the first controversy that hit her was around two years ago, when she was accused of filing a ‘copyright strike’ against popular YouTuber PewDiePie.

Image Credits: dexerto.com

There have been other incidents as well, including accusations of engaging in ‘animal cruelty’ with her pets. In this article, we look at her controversial past, and trace the process which resulted in her becoming the internet’s ‘supervillain’.

Alinity has been regularly criticized throughout her career. Earlier this year, her Twitch account was temporarily suspended due to a rather ‘suggestible’ wardrobe malfunction. However, the streamer did not seem too affected by the temporary ban.

I'm getting a suspension YES! Our hard work finally paid off good job guys pic.twitter.com/dNomMydQ8E — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020

This is not the only or the biggest source of criticism as far as Alinity is concerned. In the past, she has been accused of abusing her cat multiple times. Once, she threw her pet without even looking at where it would land because the cat had decided to interfere with her game/stream.

Further, Alinity has even been seen being a little too comfortable with her cats, and once ended up almost crushing them under some furniture. You can see both of these incidents in the video below. One of the cats did end up biting her arm during a stream, an incident which was celebrated by mainstream internet. You can watch the same below.

Again, this is not as bad as it has sometimes been. Alinity has even been caught spitting vodka in one of her pet’s mouths! As you can see in the video below, the cat seems rather shaken and rushes away from the streamer once it tastes the spirit.

As one would expect, the above incidents effectively made her one of the most hated figures on the internet, so much so, that even PETA was forced to take a stand, and posted the following tweet back in July 2019.

ATTENTION: @TwitchSupport,



Take a stand for cats & please remove Alinity from @Twitch immediately. She is using the platform to post animal abuse, which sends a dangerous message to anyone watching her videos. Cats are not props to abuse for more views 🐱https://t.co/EsIsB5o6Tf — PETA (@peta) July 19, 2019

Finally, Alinity has spoken about the hate that she receives, and likened herself to the ‘punching bag’ of the internet. Further, she appeared apologetic about her past mistakes and said that she wished she was in ‘jail’ so that she could pay for them, and not have to receive the continuous hate.

While everybody makes mistakes, some of the ones she has made have proved difficult for people to forget, and for now, Alinity continues on as the ‘supervIllain’ of the internet.