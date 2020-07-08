Alinity says she is the "internet's punching bag"

In a recent livestream, Alinity laid out the various problems she has faced in the gaming community.

The controversial streamer discussed a variety of issues, including trolls, mental health, and Dr DisRespect.

Alinity, the controversial Twitch streamer, recently talked about her harassment issues on the internet. While streaming with Alok ‘Dr K’ Kanojia — a psychiatrist — Alinity said she has even been accused of getting Dr DisRespect banned. This shocking discussion happened just days after she was involved with a toxic Twitter discussion with Ninja and other popular people in the gaming community.

Alinity revealed that she became obsessed with finding out why Dr Disrespect was banned. She also said that no matter what she said, it would be "impossible to make (the trolls) happy." The streamer shocked many with the revelation that she has even considered committing suicide, claiming that she often thought about how she would do it.

The US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, and the Indian AASRA Lifeline is 91-22-27546669 or 91-22-27546667

She also said she "wished she was in jail". This because she would feel as if she was paying for her past mistakes. Alinity went on to say that her friends were one of the things that kept her from going through with her plans. Despite her past controversies, it seems Alinity has also been made a victim.

Alinity receives an apology

Alinity sitting with her cats

A short time after her public Twitter war with Ninja and others, the streamer deleted his tweet and apologised for his outburst. Rod "Slasher" Breslau was the first to apologise for attacking Alinity.

Same, I kept looking back at the tweet and saying I wouldn't have sent that if I wasn't a little tilted. I apologize as well @AlinityTwitch https://t.co/JycL15AJs6 — Ninja (@Ninja) July 3, 2020

Keemstar refused to apologise for his statements, and said people enjoyed attacking her. In the end, Alinity also agreed to take down her tweet, and this seems to have ended the Twitter fight. Even if the trolls keep attacking her, it seems Alinity will get the help and support she needs.

I deleted my tweet too. Sorry about calling you toxic — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) July 3, 2020

Even though Alinity has done bad things in the past, like throwing her cat, it does not give the internet a right to abuse her. It seems that she may be turning over a new leaf as well. In a recent stream, she also said she hoped to become a better version of herself.

What this means exactly is unclear, but it is a good thing for the community as a whole. Talking about mental health and how to build a support system has taken center stage recently. After Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein passed away, many streamers have begun discussing mental health. Alinity's story may give hope and encouragement to others.