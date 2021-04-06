From losing 300,000 followers to becoming the top female Twitch streamer: The story of Amouranth

Controversial Twitch streamer/YouTuber and cosplay model Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has become the most-watched female Twitch streamer for March 2021.

Amouranth has been active on Twitch since November 2016, and on YouTube since January 2011. Her first YouTube video was posted around July 2016, while on Twitch she grew to fame for her ASMR and “Just chatting” streams, although she occasionally plays a variety of video-games as well.

Over the years, Amouranth has been involved in multiple controversies, with quite a few of them leading to temporary bans on Twitch. She appears to have changed her approach to streaming to some extent over the past few months.

This has resulted in a huge uptick in followers/viewers, as she ended up becoming the most-watched female streamer of March 2021. Amouranth's first YouTube video can be watched below.

Amouranth: a cosplay model’s journey to becoming the most-watched female streamer of March 2021

Amouranth started out as a cosplay model who would design various gaming costumes. She started posting her cosplay pictures on Instagram back in 2010, and steadily gained followers on the platform. She was eventually discovered by the Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet, and was employed in their costume department.

Amouranth spent years working as a costume designer and a cosplay model, and started her own character company for children’s entertainment in 2015. She has featured twice on Discovery Network’s reality television series The Little Couple, and has been a cosplay guest at multiple international conventions. This includes Stan Lee’s Comic Con of 2016, while she also attended the Delta-H-Con from 2013-2015.

Amouranth developed an interest in costume design and gaming early on in her career. She garnered a huge following on Instagram for her cosplays, and currently has around 3.7 million followers on the platform. It was only towards the end of 2016 that Amouranth began to focus on content creation.

This she did while simultaneously continuing to post her modeling related posts on Instagram and Twitter. While the two platforms, along with YouTube do not have strict guidelines related to “indecent exposure,” Twitch does. She has gotten into trouble multiple times for her content.

Amouranth has over the years joined multiple adult social media platforms and has garnered huge success. On Twitch, she has been banned three times, with the latest ban coming in May 2020. In September 2020, she had been banned for three days after she had accidently exposed herself during a Twitch stream.

Over time, Twitch has been criticized multiple times for not adhering to their rules related to inappropriate content uniformly in all cases. Apart from her three bans, she has been accused of breaking Twitch’s rules/TOS multiple times. This includes wardrobe malfunctions, promotion of inappropriate content, and unauthorized streams.

Back in October 2019, she ended up losing around 300,000 followers on Twitch after she was banned from the platform in September. While the exact reason for the phenomenon is unclear, fans had theorized that quite a few of Amouranth’s Twitch followers were bots. Regardless, the streamer has since then appeared to be more careful and has not been in trouble with the platform since.

Part 3: yet you ban them 3 times or more without perm banning them over things like this? maby actually follow your own rules and regulations if you want to ban ppl like @drdisrespect for violation which we dont have info on but you wont ban @Amouranth stream for violation? — Brian Arbuckle (@BrianArbuckle4) July 17, 2020

During this time, Amouranth has been accused of hosting overly “sexual” streams. She is often claimed to have too many “Simp” fans, with Starngage.com claiming that almost 95% of her Instagram followers are male. In the past year, a vast majority of her content has been of the “ASMR” or the “Just chatting” category.

On social media, the fact that Amouranth often gets away with mistakes that other streamers have been banned for in the past is often talked about.

For example, partner streamer “KiaaraKitty” was banned in January 2021 for a slight wardrobe malfunction. People talked about how Amouranth has been involved in multiple explicit wardrobe malfunctions, but did not receive any ban/suspension.

Ban Amouranth for saying N word with hard r on stream, thanks — Gabriel Haynie (@GabrielHaynie1) August 9, 2019

Wait a minute... I showed a little too much butt once and got a 7 day ban... and amouranth flashed her entire vagina and got a 3 day ban... and this is after she dropped the N bomb... TWITCH WOT — Holly Wolf (@HollytWolf) September 15, 2019

Despite the regular criticism, Amouranth has seen a huge uptick in her popularity on Twitch. Until around the end of 2019, Amouranth used to register no more than 2k average viewers on her streams. Recently, that number has risen to more than 10k. The increased attention that her recent “hot-tub” streams have been getting is a big reason behind the success.

Regardless, Amouranth has come a long way as a Twitch streamer, something that recent statistics have proved. In March 2021, she emerged as the most-watched female streamer on Twitch, surpassing long-time leader Imane “Pokimane” Anys. This is in part due to the fact that Amouranth ended up streaming for more than double the hours in March compared to Pokimane, according to SteamsCharts.com.

Image via StreamsCharts.com

As can be seen above, Amouranth registered around 1,791,841 viewing hours on Twitch in March. She ended up beating Pokimane by a mere 13,000 hours. Hence, this is in no way evidence of the fact that she is on her way to becoming the new “queen of Twitch.” However, Amouranth’s recent success brings to light the slight change in approach that she has undergone over the past year or so. She has grown in popularity as a Twitch streamer, and the statistics are beginning to provide evidence of that fact.