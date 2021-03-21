Twitch streamer IndieFoxx blames Amouranth of stealing her 'stream ideas,' ends up facing the collective wrath of e-girls

Recently, Twitch streamer Jenelle "IndieFoxx" Dagres accused Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa of stealing her “stream ideas,” leading to multiple responses on Twitter.

IndieFoxx’s initial post was reposted on Twitter by another female streamer “Melina,” as Amouranth herself ended up joining the discussion. Although IndieFoxx did not mention Amouranth by name, she criticized her for stealing a variety of “stream ideas.”

This included outfits, stream-titles and overlays, as IndieFoxx revealed plans to get Amouranth’s “numbers” down. The post was met with huge criticism, with Melina instead accusing IndieFoxx of stealing her ideas.

Oh how the turn tables have... turned pic.twitter.com/n8jBG5HltY — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 20, 2021

Twitch streamer IndieFoxx met with huge criticism over claims that Amouranth stole her “stream-ideas”

Melina posted a screenshot of IndieFoxx’s post on Twitter, leading to a reply from Amouranth. IndieFoxx has accused Amouranth of stealing her creativity, and mentioned multiple “stream-ideas” that she thought the streamer had stolen. IndieFoxx also said that Amouranth had stolen content from fellow Twitch streamer Samantha “Pink Sparkles” Tomlensen as well.

wait a minute.. didn’t she copy all of my ideas?? pic.twitter.com/IaUTQBgZMm — Melina (@melinagoranson) March 19, 2021

As can be seen in the post, she ended by saying that she will get Amouranth’s numbers down, and called her a lying, selfish sc*mbag. Melina responded by instead speculating that IndieFoxx had stolen her ideas in the first place, and therefore had no right to accuse Amouranth.

This is so weird holy f — Melina (@melinagoranson) March 20, 2021

Amouranth ended up sharing a screenshot of the “advice” that IndieFoxx had given to her during a discussion. She said that the advice that she gave her was effectively to model her streams after other streamers. Melina and Amouranth discussed the matter in detail, as Melina called IndieFoxx nasty and obnoxious.

this is just weird. like who can anyone ever go tell you what to do? Specially when you’ve been on this platform the longest, and tell you in the most nasty obnoxious way possible — Melina (@melinagoranson) March 20, 2021

Lmao I am so shook right now. She literally copied the hot tub thing from me to having my exact set up and admitted to it on stream. Now is saying it was her idea 😂 at first I didn't care bc everyone is doing it but don't say someone stole your stolen idea ☠️ @indiefoxxlive — xoAeriel (@xoAeriel) March 19, 2021

Amouranth is one of the most popular female Twitch streamers around, and has around 2 million followers. IndieFoxx, on the other hand, has only recently grown in popularity, and has been banned three times since January due to “indecent exposure.”

This makes me realize how sexualized the woman's body is, even when I'm not being sexual at all. 🤯 — Indiefoxx 🐫💕 OF (@indiefoxxlive) February 23, 2021

She has around 468k followers on Twitch, and ended up getting ridiculed by quite a few people.

LITERALLY!!! Like I think it’s well known that in the streamer realm we ALL get ideas from eachother... she’s new into Egirling I get it. But like. get use to it. She has taken SOOO many stream titles, drawing names on body, ETC. from me.. i couldn’t care less. — TheNicoleT (@TheNicoleT_) March 20, 2021

But then she says shit like this "We need to normalize girl bodies on Twitch. I hope we can make Twitch a safer place for normal girls to be able to dress like women without being called a thot." 🤔But harasses other Women? ok — Dem0n BBY (@SauceCheeks) March 19, 2021

Apart from the two streamers, another streamer “xoAriel” joined in, and accused IndieFoxx of stealing her ideas. She said that IndieFoxx had even admitted during a “hot tub stream” of stealing her setup ideas.

Image via r/LiveStreamFail, Reddit

Leaving aside the discussion on Twitter, people on Reddit have also reacted to the controversy. Fans seemed angry with IndieFoxx’s claims, but a couple had some creative solutions for the problem.