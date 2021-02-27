5 popular streamers who rose to fame for all the wrong reasons

The rise of streamers will always be accompanied by controversy, as there are many different ways they achieve fame.

Some streamers have only risen to fame due to their controversy and continued to stir up trouble to gain more viewers. Eventually, due to the lack of negative press, a few of these streamers have lost the popularity they had gained before becoming well known. Below, we have listed five streamers who got their fame through unethical means.

Even though Ninja and Pokimane get into controversy once in a while, it doesn't mean that is what makes them popular or the bulk of their content.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Top 5 streamers who became famous because of controversy

BadBunny

Before her controversy, BadBunny had a small fanbase. Her appeal came from her wearing provocative clothing and doing yoga to gain viewers. One day, she took issue with the fact that her viewers weren't donating money to her, and she ranted about how the viewers who didn’t pay were freeloaders.

Consequently, she gained a lot of negative recognition among the Twitch community. She was flamed by many YouTubers until she stopped being a popular topic. Due to the controversy, she gained a sizable fanbase, but her political content hardly stands out when she is spoken of.

Mitch Jones

It would not be an accurate controversy article if Mitch Jones wasn’t in it. He gets his views by creating controversy, which has been a big issue in the streaming community. As soon as he started, he realized that if he caused some trouble, trolled some people, or just acted a certain way towards his friends, he would gain more followers.

@FIJIWater Mitch jones may be a popular streamer but he starts a lot of beef with people, I'd watch him @ https://t.co/3Zd4BdtlXJ — Jake lowrey (@JakeRLowrey) January 26, 2016

This has caused him to lose multiple friendships, and many people see him as a guy who is only after views, regardless of content.

Amouranth

Amouranth has become well known for her 'accidental' nudity and other sexually explicit material on her streams. Her streams are incredibly sexual. They have everything from stretching in the gym to clothes being incredibly tight or revealing. Sexual streams normally go against Twitch policies, but she has been avoiding permanent punishment.

Yet again Twitch will be forced to take action, adding to the controversy of why people like @AlinityTwitch or @Amouranth didn't face a single punishment — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 3, 2019

While she had long since used up her two warning strikes and has had plenty of temporary bans, she was not given a permanent ban from Twitch. This has caused a lot of anger in the Twitch community and rumors she is given special treatment because she brings in money. Despite all the controversy around the streamer, Twitch has not intervened.

#2 - MaximilianMus

At first, MaximilianMus became popular for his popular meme, "Oh yeah," however he was not able to maintain that fame. Instead of just being a popular Fortnite streamer who slowly builds up a bigger audience, he decided to gain popularity by using his audience. He became the talk of many Youtubers because he would harass and bully other streamers with his audience.

Unfortunately for him, his fame would soon die out, so he had to be worse to others to regain his fame. It culminated in Cr1TiKaL calling MaximiliamMus out in a YouTube video that millions of people saw. MaximilianMus deleted most of his social media and streaming accounts only days later, and now he is nowhere to be found.

#1 - Alinity

Alinity was already building her reputation as someone who takes down other Youtuber's videos for money, but she stepped over the line with PewDiePie. In a one-off comment, which he apologized for later, PewDiePie called Alinity a ‘Twitch Thot’. Alinity took offense and took action to get one of his videos taken down. This sparked a huge backlash.

The entire situation is a long story, which you can read here, but the short version is she got a lot of hate from everyone and everywhere. It became so bad that she had to take breaks, and she turned on the service that copyrights videos for her at one point. PewDiePie tried to help her, but the damage had been done.

Hello friends,



I need to take a break from Streaming and social media. I will see you all when I get back 🥺 ❤ — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) December 24, 2020

She recently took some time off but is back and streaming again. It is unclear if she has really benefitted very much from her fame.

