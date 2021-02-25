MaximilianMus deletes channel after Cr1TiKaL labels him the “worst Youtuber”

MaximilianMus, famous for his "oh yeah" meme, deleted his YouTube channel after Cr1TiKaL called him out for harassing and bullying others.

If users were to go to MaximilianMus' YouTube Channel, they would see this:

Image via YouTube

The YouTuber has disappeared entirely with no confirmed word as to why. This is believed to be due to a video Cr1TiKaL posted detailing Max's harassment of several other streamers. The video below has clips and descriptions that are incredibly difficult to watch and listen to. Please be warned.

In this video, Cr1TiKaL doesn't hold back. He states that MaximilianMus milked what little fame he had to hurt and bully others to a torturous degree. He even mentions that many MaximilianMus fans may be paedophiles and states that this is a warning to other fans of MaximilianMus.

One vocal streamer who was bullied is named WEEST. WEEST’s Tweets had a lot of the evidence mentioned by Cr1TiKal, which will be shown below.:

Max likes to defend himself by saying everything he does/says is ironic.



The classic "just a joke" shield. Max durability, unbreaking X enchantment pic.twitter.com/F0EDVtDoxH — weebst (@weesterner) September 11, 2019

Once Cr1TiKal made this known, Twitter exploded in hate for MaximilianMus. Searching Twitter for his name only shows how massive of a movement against him Cr1TiKal created. Days of hate seem to have had their effect on MaximilianMus because searching for his Twitch shows this image:

Image via Twitch

This was one clip of MaximilianMus’ response to the entire situation:

At the moment, MaximilianMus has not made a confirmed public comment about the reason for his disappearance, and he does not seem to have any social media accounts through which to spread any type of message.

MaximilianMus’ channel deletions were noticed by many who celebrated his disappearance.

Within the many Tweets celebrating the deletion of MaximilianMus' channel.

Maximillianmus just deleted his YouTube account! Usually not a fan of cancel culture but I can make an exception!#maximilianmus — 𝚖𝚎𝚖𝚎_𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚊𝚜𝚝 (@alivingmememan) February 22, 2021

MaximilianMus really just deleted his channel lmao pic.twitter.com/JrIS6AiCeS — Tooma8🇪🇪 (@Tooma8Gaming) February 22, 2021

Forgot to add that even Filthy Frank knows the limits of trolling. Oh yea yea, MaximilianMus' channel got deleted btw — V 🅾️ I D (@HollowLive_VOID) February 23, 2021

https://t.co/I6c3pcswsp someone reuploaded it cause mus deleted his own youtube channel LOL — Azzy 💖💜💙 (@The_Bluuu3) February 24, 2021

This message, possibly from Maximilian, is unconfirmed, but it is popular, so it is included here.

Maximilianmus finally deleted his channel pic.twitter.com/uNOwWOg5fb — Barack Obama and 420 others (@0dovydas) February 22, 2021

WEEST, the notable streamer who was bullied by MaximilianMus, looked up the channel on his stream and saw that it no longer existed. WEEST’s chat explodes with happiness, and WEEST dances and celebrates.

Weest's online harasser for over a year has a deleted youtube channel #twitchclips https://t.co/RoRjfpfje7 — Sir Jorge A Aguilar (@SirJAAguilar) February 24, 2021

This may mark the end of the MaximilianMus and the controversy surrounding him. There seem to be no opportunities for Maximilian to make money from streaming since he has a dead YouTube channel, and he doesn't appear to have a Twitch channel. As a result, his career has been effectively ended.

