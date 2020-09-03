YouTube apologizes to Cr1TiKaL and Markiplier for channel strikes 

In a monumental development, TeamYouTube has officially apologized to popular content creators Markiplier and Cr1TiKaL.

Cr1TiKaL, also known as Penguinz0, had recently criticized YouTube and its manual review team for allowing an animal abuser - Peluchin Entertainment, to still exist on its platform.

Soon after, one of his videos related to 'Road Rage' received a strike.

Was going to handle this privately but it seems there is actually no human review in these things. The video that was taken down and put a strike on my channel is not even a real road rage incident and has no injury, blood or anything. Not even fake blood or injury @TeamYouTube pic.twitter.com/dVR5k38uD3 — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) September 1, 2020

As reported earlier in our exclusive feature, Penguinz0's channel strike incited a wide range of responses online, leading to the hashtag #AnswerUsYoutube, which began to trend online.

The situation escalated further when another popular content creator, Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier, also received a strike for reacting to the same video:

I’m absolutely shocked Youtube is deciding to die on this hill striking even the most wholesome creator on their site rather than admit it was a mistake in the first place. What’s next @TeamYouTube striking every WWE video for fake violence as well? #AnswerUsYoutube https://t.co/ZQ0BUzfezn — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) September 2, 2020

This led to mass outrage and severe backlash online, as TeamYouTube eventually crumbled and decided to smooth things over by issuing apologies to both the YouTubers.

Also Read: Pokimane signs deal with 'Cloak,' and the internet was not happy.

Advertisement

Markiplier & cr1TiKaL vs YouTube

The backlash which YouTube triggered online is wholly justified, considering its hypocritical stance towards Peluchin Entertainment, who is a proven animal abuser.

Moreover, when content creators of Markiplier's and Cr1TiKal's stature receive strikes, a reactionary response from the online community is expected.

On YouTube, Cr1TiKaL has 5.83 million subscribers, and Markiplier has 26.7 million subscribers, which are massive numbers that highlight their popularity.

As they began to face the heat from fans across the globe, YouTube eventually owned up to their mistake and issued the following apologies to both Cr1TiKaL and Markiplier:

Absolutely fantastic news! I think we're all thankful to hear you were willing to go back and reevaluate the decision, it means a lot to creators to see that. Hopefully we can all have more open dialogue when it comes to things like this in the future. Thank you https://t.co/2xAT4Jcc6O — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) September 2, 2020

I appreciate the reinstatement and apology. I’m willing to accept that mistakes can happen and hope we can work together to minimize the chance that it’ll happen in the future. I’ll take the Spongebob costume off for now... https://t.co/yLCrrDxBIW — Markiplier (@markiplier) September 2, 2020

Soon after TeamYouTube apologized to them, Cr1TiKaL, aka Penguinz0, uploaded a YouTube video, where he addressed the apology.

He begins the video with a triumphant cry:

We did it...we f****** did it....we actually did do something huge!

He then thanked the online community who supported him and explained:

I'm happy to announce the Road rage video is back online and the strike is gone. We have f****** won. To my knowledge, this is one of the few times YouTube has ever overturned a decision that they've claimed is absolutely final.

He also explains the entire fiasco and calls out YouTube for issuing a double strike on his channel, as well as Markiplier's:

This was honestly one of the pettiest things I've ever seen from a big corporation...to go this hard and avoiding responsibility, instead of just saying 'Hey look, we made a mistake ', they f****** crack their knuckles , roll up their sleeves and say 'You know what, f*** kit, peace was never an option' and they striked one of the most wholesome creators on their platform.

He ends the video by thanking YouTube and stating the following concerns:

YouTube really should be responsible for removing content that is violent or shocking . The rule itself isn't wrong, it's the enforcement that seems to be very all over the place . The fact that everyone at YouTube internally isn't on the same page, leads to these kinds of issues.

That's a big problem...that there has to be a fight for creators , how everyone's not on the same page , so people have to fight with each other to get things working the right way.

While YouTube deserves to be commended for its quick decision to overturn the strikes, there still exists a distinct grey area pertaining to its TOS. One can only hope that this incident leads to YouTube conducting a thorough analysis with regards to its complicated manual review system.

YouTube is really all over the place at the minute. Striking moistcr1tikal and Markiplier for bullshit reasons. Banning Leafy for bullshit reasons. Yet they allow a creator to remain on their platform that has uploaded videos of himself killing Cats. Fucking Why? — Mr Lewdacris (@MrLewdacris) September 2, 2020

This would undoubtedly help lead to a more inclusive and open environment, where content creators can exist freely, without the fear of receiving a channel strike.

You can watch Markiplier's video below, where he addresses the issues related to YouTube's review system: