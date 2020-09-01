YouTube policy under question after animal abuser 'Peluchin Entertainment' walks free after breaking ToS

YouTube is currently under the scanner for allowing an animal abuser to exist on its platform.

The aforementioned culprit is a YouTube channel called 'Peluchin Entertainment' which has become notorious for posting deplorable videos of animal abuse online.

The channel features a 17-year-old teenager, who in 2018, as a 15-year-old, posted videos of himself beating, kicking and throwing his cat against a wall until he eventually killed it as thousands of people watched on in horror and disgust.

Hey remember that guy who video taped himself torturing and killing cats and uploading them to YouTube?



Did you know his channel is still up despite massive outcry to @TeamYouTube? pic.twitter.com/St6cwe6YqF — Rocket Ralph (@TheRocketRalph) August 26, 2020

The situation blew up all over the internet in 2018, and it was believed that YouTube had taken stringent action against the channel. However, it is to be noted that the channel still exists today, with YouTube having taken no action, despite millions of official complaints being lodged.

In light of the platform turning a deaf ear on the matter, prominent YouTubers have now released videos on the issue, demanding strict action to be taken.

Also Read: Online community reacts to Leafy's YouTube ban as #freeleafy begins to trend

The online community questions YouTube's policy

Advertisement

One of the most prominent YouTubers to address this heinous channel is Charles 'penguinz0' White, who seemed incensed at the fact that YouTube had not taken any kind of action against Peluchin Entertainment.

Also Read: LeafyIsHere loses 5 million subscriptions overnight as a result of 'Pokimane rant' campaign

Speaking about how the channel has inspired a deplorable trend, he says:

"For some f****** reason, this deranged loser has become some sort of hero to animal abusers online. The number one sign of f****** psychopath serial killers is abusing animals at a young age ..I don't give a f*** if they're 15 ,they should be locked away for a long, long time for that kind of shit."

He then proceeds to call out YouTube for their lack of action and tears into their warped sense of prioritisation:

"The fact that this revolting hemorrhoid still has a Youtube channel is sickening and YouTube should be ashamed of themselves, it's not like they don't know about this channel, this was a huge deal in 2018.

"This lack of action has had a huge consequence. This is clearly YouTube's fault, even though what he did is a clear violation of their terms of service , a literal f****** crime and they still , for some reason, didn't ban his account even after millions of reports.

"It is baffling, it is disgusting and I can't believe that this is still going on... I just don't understand what YouTube's priorities are."

Another prominent YouTuber, Jeremy Habley from TheQuartering, also released a video on the entire issue.

In the video, Jeremy, who is an animal lover himself, expresses disgust at Peluchin Entertainment and proceeds to criticise YouTube for its hypocritical policy system, especially in light of LeafyIsHere's recent termination:

"They banned Leafy for mean videos about a multi-millionaire but YouTube has known about Peluchin Entertainment for over a year, if you're not familiar with who Peluchin Entertainment is, it is a young monster who did unspeakable things to cats and uploaded those YouTube videos.

"In terms of the social pile of garbage, people that do this stuff to animals are not even below, but on the same level as adults who do these things to children..It's just disgusting and YouTube has been fine with this channel existing .

"YouTube please, you took the time to ban Leafy for him being mean to Pokimane... we can agree that this channel needs to be banned immediately."

Both the YouTubers also pointed out that Peluchin Entertainment's detestable practices have ended up spawning impostor channels as well as a worrisome trend where individuals continue to torture animals online.

One such channel called Angela Alvarez 507 Respaldo has now thankfully been deleted.

Ever since word got around that Peluchin Entertainment continues to exist on YouTube, the online community became enraged and took to Twitter to express themselves:

So the channel that tortured cats is still up yet leafy got banned... YouTube clearly has its priorities straight. https://t.co/bs3l5UuPiN — Kavos (@KavosYT) August 26, 2020

so @TeamYouTube bans a channel like @leafy for bullying pokimane but doesn’t care about a youtuber who TORTURED AND KILLED CATS ON CAMERA (Peluchin Entertainment) nice one YouTube 👍 pic.twitter.com/QXANNVs75H — Streamblade (@stream_blade) August 31, 2020

So weird that a broken system doesn't work, get your shit together youtube. Rework your corporate structure to someone who genuinely understands the platform. — Dr.Dadless (@zalos345) August 26, 2020

99% of youtube animal rescue channels are bullshit. they put animals in harms way just to "rescue" them over and over.



its always the same animal in every video and when they're making consistent uploads it appears these scenarios are manufactured.



it needs to stop. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) September 1, 2020

If you abuse animals in any way, You are scum. You are nothing but lower than the lowest. You deserve nothing but the worst. Same goes for any kind of abuser or rapist or pedophile etc.



All abusers deserve the death penalty. The fact that you can actively search it on YouTube... — Reckno64 asks if 2020 is over yet but likes cats (@reckno64) August 31, 2020

YOUTUBE YOU ARE LETTING AN ANIMAL ABUSER ON THE SITE AND NOT EVEN TERMINATING HIM. BUT LEAFY GETS BANNED FOR "HARASSMENT" — Phantom (3 days till birthday) (@LucashProd) August 27, 2020

It's actually bewildering that Leafy got banned BEFORE all the animal abusers/pedos that run rampant on YouTube. Just wtf. YouTube should be ashamed of themselves like that's the ultimate bruh moment. — Bad Gamer (@vodgoblin) August 31, 2020

Hey #CancelCulture folks, how about cancel YouTube for allowing Peluchin Entertainment, a known animal abuser, to remain on YouTube, inciting others to go torture & murder cats & dogs? So mean words are clearly banned but murdering animals is ok? — Ranae 🐾 (@TheNerdyCatLady) September 1, 2020

He has now "inspired" other animal abusers into making videos where they torture and beat up animals and post it on YouTube and calling peluchin their "God"

Doesn't @YouTube have animal abuse policies???? — Zee ☭Ⓥ🌈 (@zaizeeko) August 31, 2020

As dissent continues to mount, one can only hope that YouTube decides to take stringent action against Peluchin Entertainment as abuse, in any form, is simply condemnable and must not be condoned.

Also Read: YouTube confirms that LeafyIsHere's ban is permanent following the Pokimane drama