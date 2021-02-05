Top 5 most embarrassing donations streamers received on live stream

On Twitch, text-to-speech donations have provided many hilarious moments, from perfectly timed donations to absolutely embarrassing moments delivered by TTS trolls.

In a compilation of some of the funniest TTS messages ever, here's five stand out moments where Twitch chat has embarrassed streamers and given rise to cringeworthy moments. To the point where streams feel like an episode of The Office.

Also read: "I can just lay on the bed": Amouranth reveals new meta for female streamers to boost viewership

Top 5 embarrassing text-to-speech donations caught live

1. Asian Andy Uber Text-to-speech

Asian Andy's donations land him in a lot of awkward situations

During an Uber ride with a father and daughter duo, Asian Andy's chat decided to troll him with a bunch of offensive and inappropriate donation messages that are read out by text-to-speech. The discomfort within the car is doubled, as a 3 dollar donation rings out and says "Attention, this driver sniffs seats after you get down."

Advertisement

2. Mitch Jones gets outed at lunch

An irl stream gets derailed by text-to-speech

When Mitch Jones sat down for lunch during an IRL stream, the last thing he may have expected was being accused of pedophilia in front of a group of people. Even after blacklisting certain terms, Twitch chat comes up with unique ways to troll streamers.

3. Ice_Poseidon gets spammed

Ice was subjected to a 2 plus minute long racist donation

Advertisement

During an IRL stream Ice_Poseidon was subject to a two minute long donation that repeated the N-word over and over, without him realizing it. Completely oblivious, he continued streaming and was later issued a one week ban over the donation.

4. muffins!!!'s wandering eye

muffins!!! gets trolled during an IRL stream

While casually eating food in his car, muffins!!! greets his friend as she crosses by and gestures to say hello. Between the time he could finish his bite to chat with her, a certain troll picked the most opportune moment to donate "I saw you checking out that a**," just as she returns to talk to him. What ensues is a moment of awkwardness and cringe that is uncomfortably spectacular.

5. Asian Andy and Snizz Juice

Asian Andy can't seem to catch a break

Advertisement

Featuring twice in this list, Asian Andy is subject to a bunch of embarrassing text-to-speech donations. This time, while driving a woman to her destination a viewer decided to donate 3 dollars to read out the message "Andy ask her if you can taste her snizz juice". What that means is totally up to one's interpretation.

Also read: Female PewDiePie trends online as YouTuber does a face reveal 2.0