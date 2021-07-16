Twitch streamer sleeping on livestream regrets her decision after an odd donation drops

Streamers across the world have to face the weirdest situations every now and then. Twitch, the hub of all streamers, has seen a myriad of such incidents.

This article is a throwback to the time when a popular streamer, with the YouTube channel NYYXXII Clips, faced a bizarre situation where she was sleeping on live stream and was disturbed by a rather odd donation.

She seemed to have woken up feeling quite disoriented, and her reaction to the situation is frankly quite understandable.

"Why? What the f**k, that was so weird."

While this was rather weird for the streamer, it also brought back discussion on the kind of content currently streamed on Twitch.

"Interrupted sleep" incident rekindles debate about the content streamed on Twitch

Recently, there was a huge debate about the kind of content that Twitch streamers present to their audience. The debate got heated during the controversy surrounding popular hot-tub streamers like Amouranth and Indiefoxx after they got banned for violating Twitch's policies.

However, they got unbanned soon after.

Many streamers on Twitch tend to present weird and dubious content, and the latest one to join the club is the trend of sleep streaming. Sleep streaming is essentially a person livestreaming themselves while they are sleeping.

Quite naturally, this is considered very weird by the community, as it raises the obvious question: Why would anybody watch someone just sleeping?

We saw a kind of "sleep streaming" earlier during Ludwig's famous subathon, where he streamed actively for thirty days. He spent the entirety of those 30 days live on stream, even sleeping during the live stream.

While in Ludwig's case, it was more or less understandable owing to the conditions he set for himself during the subathon, the community was not so understanding in the case of sleep streams becoming a trend.

These were a few of the comments seen in NYYXXII Clips' video.

"That's so weird." Says the girl doing a sleep stream. But I guess its more weird that people watch it.

I love watching her sleeping and sometime even make a donation, I don't see the problem...The sad thing is here in the psychiatric ward we only have 5 hours of internet per day and I can't watch all the stream :(

"I just cant wait to give my allowance to a stranger so I can watch her sleep!!!" - some dude in 2021

Man, imagine saying that you sleep for a living.

The definition of getting paid to do nothing

NYYXXII Clips has over 122K subscribers, and the video of this sleep streaming incident has upwards of 289K views.

