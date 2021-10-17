Adin Ross reveals he could be done with streaming

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross has been amidst a lot of controversy lately. Starting with his Minecraft server scam and his crypto controversy, things have not been looking good for Adin Ross. Therefore, the streamer announced on his October 17 YouTube video that he is considering quitting streaming altogether.

"I'm thinking about stopping streaming."

Adin Ross says that he no longer enjoys streaming

Adin Ross recently underwent laser surgery on his eyes, which has given him some time to mull over his choice of career. He revealed that he might be looking to opt for a different direction since he just does not enjoy streaming anymore. He also mentioned that collaborations played a big role in propelling his decision.

"I kind of just want to live my life and be happy. LA is very draining and very toxic. Collaborations are cool, but I just want to do things on my own, I want to have my own legacy."

Adin Ross shot to fame with his GTA RP gameplay and NBA 2K streams. The streamer boasts 5 million followers on Twitch and 2.15M subscribers on YouTube. However, the streamer is ready to walk away from this fame since he feels the pressure is too much to handle.

Adin Ross reveals he does not find any enjoyment in streaming (Image via Sportskeeda)

During his prime, the streamer would amass around 100K viewers on his daily streams easily. However, due to the immense pressure of collaborations, he has seen a decline in that viewership, and people have allegedly been making him feel bad for that decline.

Also Read

"People make me feel bad about dropping numbers,” he said. “It gets to me. Just because I’m not getting 100K like I used to."

The pressure and controversy seems to be getting to the streamer as he is looking to walk away from this kind of a lifestyle. Ross admits that he simply wants to be peaceful, and therefore may be looking at other options. However, he has yet to announce any date for his final livestream, so the streamer might still reverse his decision.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar