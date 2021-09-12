Trainwrecks left bewildered after stream snipers fire a laser through his apartment during a livestream

Tyler “Trainwrecks” Faraz Niknam freaked out during a recent live stream after a stream sniper fired a green laser through his apartment.

Trainwrecks was engaging with fans during a “Just chatting” live stream. The room in which the streamer had set up his system was well ventilated, with many glass windows and doors.

As a result, some stream snipers were able to fire green lasers through Trainwreck’s room. This was concerning for the streamer, as he got up to check and eventually decided to close the blinds in his room.

Trainwrecks was in the middle of a discussion with fans when his room lit up due to the green lasers. He was immediately stunned into silence and tried to figure out what was happening. Trainwrecks got up to check around the room but could not spot anybody.

The streamer’s chat immediately suggested a stream sniper as the lasers seemed to respond to his movement on camera. When the streamer returned to his seat, the viewer(s) again fired the green lasers through his room. He was visibly bewildered and called the specific viewers “weirdos”:

“What the f**k What the f**k was that? “Where the f**k is that coming from? Pretty sure that’s f**king illegal, isn’t it?”

After struggling to pinpoint the source and the stream-snipers firing the lasers, Trainwrecks explained the situation to his girlfriend before deciding to close the blinds. He called the stream snipers “weirdos” and claimed that their behavior had been “shameless and disgusting.” He then closed the blinds and said that he did not want “weird vibes” during his live streams.

Who lives in Austin???? I need taste testers for my cooking stream tonight! My normal crew is doing project dog shit on world of shitcraft — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) February 22, 2018

The person(s) firing the lasers were not caught and appeared to be a part of Trainwrecks’ community. The person can be seen reacting to Trainwrecks’ movement around the room and only fired the lasers when he was away from the windows. Trainwrecks currently lives with his girlfriend Kayla “Felissetv” in Austin, Texas. The incident was certainly concerning for the streamer, and he might think twice about hosting streams without closing the blinds in his room in the future.

