Twitch Streamer TrainWreck reveals the absurd amount of money he is paid monthly to promote gambling

The issue of gambling on Twitch has come to the foreground quite frequently over the years. Although it does violate the community guidelines of Twitch and gambling is legal in many states, it can negatively affect impressionable viewers.

However, certain gambling websites pay Twitch streamers and influencers to gamble on their website in order to spread the word, so to speak. In return, they get paid handsomely. Furthermore, there have been instances where the gambling website even covered the losses suffered by the streamer.

Twitch streamer Trainwreck recently revealed that he has been getting paid an insane amount for gambling on streams. On a stream by xQc, the Twitch personality revealed that he receives one million dollars every month as a flat fee for gambling on the website. Intrerestingly, xQc himself has participated in online gambling on stream before.

Trainwreck further added that he could get into trouble for revealing the amount on a public forum like Twitch. He then goes on say that he is down $2.8 million this month.

With offers as generous as this, it is only natural for streamers to deviate towards the act. However, there are certain responsibilities they should probably keep in mind while promoting this.

The problem that can arise from promoting gambling on Twitch or any other platform is the same as that with the "pump and dump" scheme, or more precisely, the cryptocurrency scam of recent times.

Where exactly does the problem lie with gambling on Twitch?

Iconic Twitch streamer Pokimane recently spoke out about the issue and called out streamers who promote or partake in gambling on stream. The issue is that such streamers and influencers are given hefty compensation for partaking in gambling. The idea is to promote certain gambling websites and the like.

However, certain viewers might end up gambling on these websites and lose money, the responsibility of which lies on the lack of foresight on the viewer's part. This is why the streamers promoting this are equally to blame.

