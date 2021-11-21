"That is Train, right?": Lil Uzi Vert recognizes TrainwrecksTV on AdinRoss' Twitch stream

Adin "AdinRoss" Ross and Lil Uzi Vert were recently live on the former's Twitch channel watching Tyler "Trainwreckstv" Niknam when the latter recognized him.

American streamer AdinRoss recently hung out with Lil Uzi Vert while streaming on Twitch. They were just casually chatting with each other on stream. A little while into the stream, AdinRoss showed Lil Uzi Vert a video of someone dancing.

AdinRoss noticed that the person dancing was "killing it" in the video. Lil Uzi Vert, who was amused by the video, quickly identified the dancer as Trainwreckstv. He asked AdinRoss:

"That's Trainwreck, right?"

AdinRoss then confirmed to Lil Uzi Vert that he was indeed watching Trainwreckstv dance. What followed next were a few critiques of Trainwreckstv's dance from Lil Uzi Vert.

He noted how Trainwreckstv's dancing was good, but there was a set routine that he should follow to make it better, saying:

"He got to get to the transition from the left, right, left, right. Then you do the whole move and then go back to that transition."

Lil Uzi Vert also told AdinRoss that Trainwreckstv's freestyling of the dance was very good, but lacked the "foundation". He expressed his thoughts on the dance when he followed up with:

"He doesn't have any of the like...foundation. Like...there's a set move that you do. He is just freestyling it, which is dope. But he gotta always come back to the set move."

Earlier during the stream, Trainwreckstv had spoken to AdinRoss and said that he would pay Lil Uzi Vert $50,000 if the rapper was to watch the video of him dancing.

A clip of the incident from AdinRoss' stream soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit where fans made their comments on the matter.

Fans of the streamer are now waiting to see if he will pay Lil Uzi Vert the huge amount that he said he would.

