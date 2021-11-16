xQc slams Trainwrecks for indecent behavior amid feud with EA

Twitch sensation Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel criticized fellow streamer Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam for his “unprofessional” behavior in his ongoing beef with EA following his ban from an Apex Legends tournament.

Trainwrecks was banned from NICKMERCS' $50k Apex Legends tournament earlier this month. The reason for the ban is his involvement in gambling streams, which have become a matter of great concern and have come under the microscope in the last few months.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv last week @EA told nick they don’t want me participating in his tournaments because i gamble, today on fifa one of my viewers found this kit, what fucking clowns last week @EA told nick they don’t want me participating in his tournaments because i gamble, today on fifa one of my viewers found this kit, what fucking clowns https://t.co/nnvmsRWQID

The 30-year-old was massively unimpressed by the decision and has slammed the company for its ruling.

So much so that he doubled down on his stance to iterate on how EA uses gambling sponsorships on football jerseys in FIFA 22. In other words, he slammed the company for hypocrisy.

xQc slams Trainwrecks for his unprofessional behavior towards EA

xQc is one of the most outspoken personalities on the internet right now. Naturally, he has been following the drama ever since it unfolded. However, he failed to contain his opinion and finally expressed his views during one of his recent streams.

He slammed the notorious gambler for his "unprofessional" behavior. Here's what he said:

“I’m on nobody’s side. I just think, overall, it’s always bad if a company doesn’t sponsor you or kicks you out of the tournament, to get mad at them publicly. That’s very unprofessional. I’m not with Train on this in any scope ever. Even his first tweet… I still think was bad. A company will sponsor or not sponsor whoever the f**k they want.”

xQc further explained:

“They just didn’t want to have him in the tournament. That’s it. End of story. It had nothing to do with the gambling. Maybe it does have to do with it a little bit. It may not. Either way, they didn’t want to have him in the f**king tournament. End of story.”

On the flip side, xQc stated how he agrees with the entire hypocrisy debate. EA's use of gambling sponsors on football jerseys more or less endorses what they're trying to eradicate.

The former Overwatch pro, too, came under fire for defending gambling streams. He revealed how addictive they were. Furthermore, xQc pointed out that it took him a while to shake off the habit.

Be that as it may, it's unlikely that Trainwrecks will ease up on the issue. In addition, it remains to be seen if he ever has the chance to work with EA again.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar