Trainwrecks proclaims Twitch gambling section is full of "scammers," deletes statement shortly after

The name Trainwrecks is almost synonymous with the community of gambling on Twitch. So when Tyler "Trainwrecks" Faraz Niknam himself called out the gambling community on Twitch, it came as a massive shock to the world.

Trainwrecks was one of the pioneers of gambling streaming and claimed that he even earns up to a million dollars each month for these streams.

Trainwrecks suggests the gambling community is full of scammers

In a now-deleted tweet, Trainwrecks made the following statement:

i dont give a f**k who comes after me or who puts me in their sights, if you win every day you're a fake and a fraud, i dont give a f**k if when i call you out you suddenly lose on that day, f**k off, you're all scammers and you're all f**king trash, f**k the gambling section

Trainwrecks lashes out at the gambling section on Twitch (Image via Sportskeeda)

He further added,

F**k affiliate codes, f**k fake money deals, how can streamers get viewers hooked when they themselves aren't taking the same s**t risk they want to expose others to, fucking dog s**t section.

The streamer seems to be extremely tiffed by people who are apparently scammers since they win every gamble they play. He further added that if people suddenly lose one game after they get called out, it basically proves to be a scam.

Soon enough, however, the streamer deleted the tweet, which might have been a wise move on his part. Trainwrecks is famous for his gambling streams and earns a vast portion of his monthly income from gambling, so it would indeed be wise for him to not call the entire section "dog s**t."

Gambling caused popular Twitch streamers to have opposing views

Gambling is one of those genres on Twitch that have gained sudden popularity in 2021. The genre also left the Twitch community divided into two - one half suggesting that gambling streams promote addiction, while the other half believed there was nothing wrong with it. The debate about gambling streaming even put prominent Twitch stars like Pokimane and xQc at loggerheads with each other.

Streamers Pokimane and xQc had opposing views about gambling streams on Twitch (Image via Sportskeeda)

