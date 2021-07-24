From xQc to Trainwrecks, 5 streamers who made gambling popular on Twitch

Gambling on Twitch has become the latest meta, with many popular streamers such as xQc and Trainwreckstv joining in. The fact that several influential streamers have taken up the controversial activity has brought it to the center of a heated discussion.

However, none of this would have been possible if it were not for the streamers leading the way for gambling on Twitch. Similar to other controversial metas such as hot-tub streams or activities like drinking and smoking, gambling too falls in a gray area in the Twitch Terms of Service.

Considering how popular gambling is as an activity, popular streamers winning or losing a ton of money on livestreams is rapidly attracting thousands of viewers.

Popular Twitch streamers such as xQc who gamble on stream

1) Roshtein

Roshtein calls himself a "casino philosopher" and is a popular Twitch streamer who has over 600K followers. He actively streams in the Slots category on Twitch and has one of the highest viewership in the category. Roshtein's streams easily average 500K views within a span of 24 hours.

He also actively gambles on various other websites and partakes in a variety of gambling content.

2) Adin Ross

The controversial CloutGang streamer has also been occasionally known to gamble on livestreams. He has also revealed in the past that countless companies have reached out to him with lucrative offers for gambling on their websites.

Adin passed on an offer for $1.6 million just because he got a better offer from another website, displaying how much money streamers get paid to gamble on their Twitch streams.

3) Ludwig

Ludwig is known for occasional poker streams. However, considering how he shot to fame following his 30-day long subathon, he has become an incredibly influential presence on the streaming platform.

Therefore, even if Ludwig streams poker on a couple of occasions, he can still influence thousands of his fans to engage in the activity.

4) Trainwrecks

Trainwrecks has been one of the strongest proponents of gambling on Twitch. He has been actively gambling during his streams and was extremely vocal while defending the activity on the recent H3H3 podcast that was also attended by the likes of xQc, Amouranth and others.

this is exactly why i stay in my own lane & I’m going back to that, the amount of disinformation being pumped out in order to push & sell a preferred narrative is exactly why arguing with people who make a living off drama is pointless. if you watch my streams you know the truth — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) July 23, 2021

5) xQc

xQc is the perfect example of how gambling on Twitch can go wrong. While the streamer still defends the activity as a way for streamers to earn money, xQc has often rejected gambling on stream, especially after he learned how many fans were using his referral code on these websites.

Disclaimer: These streamers in no way endorse gambling, especially if their audience is underage. They also urge their fans to seek help if they have an addiction.

Edited by Gautham Balaji