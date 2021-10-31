"Shut up. Shut the f**k up": xQc has yet another bizarre episode with his viewers 

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel lashed out at viewers who accused him of being lazy and iterating that streaming is an undemanding job. The Canadian streamer wasn't having it and revealed how challenging streaming is, urging his viewers to try it.

xQc is one of the most active streamers on Twitch this year. The variety streamer has already streamed for 3,600 hours and shows no signs of slowing down. Naturally, when his viewers suggested he was lazy, it didn't sit well with him.

Not only did he defend himself, but he also urged his viewers to take on his job for a day. As easy as it sounds, a streamer has to keep their audience entertained, which is not an easy feat.

xQc urges his viewers to take on his job

When he informed his audience that he would be starting streaming at midday, viewers accused him of being lazy and not taking his role seriously.

xQc is one of the most outspoken personalities on the internet and didn't hesitate to lash out at his viewers during his recent stream, which has now been deleted. Here's what he said:

“If I was lazy, I wouldn’t stream ten hours a day. I would do other sh*t instead. Do you know how easy it is to stream six hours a day and how easy it is to f**king log in, do three hours of content, and then f**king log out? It’s easy. Of course, anybody can do it!”

It's safe to say that the sarcasm was pretty straightforward. Things got extremely heated, forcing xQc to raise his voice to make his point.

xQc urged his fans to take on his job to see how challenging it is (Image via xQcOW Twitch)

He further added:

“You do it! You take the stream key, and you take over. No, you wouldn’t. You’re a dumb sh*t! Shut up. Shut the f**k up.”

The Canadian streamer realized that he had crossed a line, even if it wasn't his fault. He took some time to calm down and reiterated his stance once he was in a better mood.

xQc concluded:

“I’m just saying, it’s hard to fit it all and change things at the same time. It’s boom, boom, boom, boom. You’ve got to move pieces together.”

Several streamers over the last few months have expressed their trials and tribulations of being full-time streamers.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys expressed how she felt burnt-out after streaming and announced her plans of taking a break.

The former Overwatch pro, too, has confessed that he might quit streaming whenever he felt like it, insinuating that streaming doesn't feel as good as it used to.

