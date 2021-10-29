“They know we’re just kidding and playing around”: xQc urges Twitch viewers to stop spreading hate for streamers

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel made a “public safety announcement” urging Twitch viewers to stop spreading hatred for streamers on social media.

xQc recently made a return to Fall Guys to celebrate the release of the July 2021 Season 5 update. On October 27, he was spectated during a game by fellow streamer Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp.

Streamer Baeginning was also part of the game and pulled off a creative trick in order to skip the last part of an obstacle course. Tyler1’s rant ended up going viral on Reddit, where most people found his reaction funny. xQc then went on to say that streamers tend to joke around while playing and their reactions should not be taken seriously.

xQc urges Twitch viewers to stop spreading hatred after Tyler1’s rant goes viral on Reddit

xQc thought Tyler1's reaction during a Fall Guys stream was hilarious and stated that viewers need not spread hatred against either Tyler1 or Baeginning. xQc was of the opinion that streamers tend to have fun while streaming games:

This is a public safety announcement. When we’re playing a game, regardless of what I say or what we’re saying, we’re trying to have some fun as friends. We’re trying to have some fun. If people mald, it’s not that big of a deal. Don’t send hate to people that are just playing the game. Nobody should receive a lot of hatred for playing the game. As streamers, they know we’re just kidding, and we’re just playing around, and they don’t get hurt.”

Tyler1’s rant went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it had received 8.3K upvotes at the time of writing this article. Baeginning used a revolving hammer to propel his character past the final stage of the course, leading to the following reaction from Tyler1:

Get a f**king life, you f**king loser! What are they doing? These kids f**king live to play this goddamn game. Do you have nothing better to do than practice f**king sh*tty little skips in a children’s game?

Most people on Reddit agreed with xQc and thought that Tyler1's rage was hilarious:

xQc went on to suggest that streamers who get offended over such rants are “dumba***s who don’t understand that it was all in good fun.” Being one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, xQc is no stranger to controversy himself. He went on a rant during an October 27 Fall Guys stream against stream snipers.

xQc was interrupted twice by the same stream sniper and urged Twitch to ban them in a fiery rant.

