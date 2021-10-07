Is xQc the highest-paid GTA streamer on Twitch? Recent source code leak reveals all

With the recent Twitch data leak, GTA fans and players alike want to know how much money xQc earns from streaming on Twitch.

Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias xQc or xQcOW, is a Canadian Twitch streamer who is one of the most famous streamers on Twitch. He is a former Pro League Overwatch player who played for Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League.

After retiring from the pro scene, he became a full-time Twitch streamer and started streaming a variety of games such as GTA, Valorant and chess to name a few.

Is Félix 'xQc' Lengyel the highest-paid GTA streamer on Twitch

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: https://t.co/3Lj9pb2aBl

As the table above shows, xQc is the second highest-paid streamer on Twitch, only second to CriticalRole. Although CriticalRole leads the charts, he doesn't stream GTA content, which puts xQc as the highest-paid GTA streamer on Twitch. xQc is known to stream GTA RP content on the well-known NoPixel server.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

According to the leaks mentioned above, xQcOW made $752,467 in September 2021 alone. The report shows that the second highest paid streamer is summit1g who made $362,987 in 2021 and he is behind xQc by $400,000.

xQc is one of the most popular streamers who made $752,467 in September alone, this chart only shows people how much money he has made from subscriptions and donations. The chart does not take into consideration merch sales, sponsorships and donations.

Total revenue over a year (Image via @KnowSOmething, Twitter)

The chart above shows how much each streamer has made in the last couple of years, and xQc is second on this chart. xQc has made $8,454,427 between August 2019 to October 2021.

Summit1g is the second highest-paid GTA streamer who made $5,847,541 between August 2019 and October 2021. xQc made over $2 million more than summit1g.

Very little is known about who was responsible for this hack and leak, although it brought some interesting information to light as to which streamer made how much through Twitch alone. While only bigger streamers are at risk from these leaks, Twitch hasn't officially confirmed anything about the leak or the payouts.

Also Read

Twitch, however, acknowledged there was "a breach," tweeting:

"We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us."

Edited by R. Elahi