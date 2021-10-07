Massive Twitch leak reveals information on top streamers including some GTA 5 players

A massive Twitch leak of about 125GB in size has popped up on the Internet, and it includes information on some GTA 5 RP players.

The leak includes:

Streamer payouts

Twitch source code

Vapor (a competitor to Twitch)

Other sensitive information

Much of the leak stems from 2019 Twitch and spans to the present day. As far as GTA 5 is concerned, players can see how much some streamers make. The numbers aren't verified per se, but it's interesting to note that xQcOW is valued this highly.

If the massive leak's data is accurate, it will be intriguing to see how Twitch responds to it. The primary purpose of this leak is to attack Twitch, as the leaker does not like it or the community in it. Thus, they wish to "have completely pwned them."

Will the recent Twitch source code leak affect GTA 5 streamers' earnings?

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch has reportedly had a massive leak, revealing the earnings of top streamers across the siteUnclear at this time how accurate these numbers may be Twitch has reportedly had a massive leak, revealing the earnings of top streamers across the siteUnclear at this time how accurate these numbers may be https://t.co/QMi1rwUU5W

The initial description from the leak stated:

"AND: Creator payout reports from 2019 until now. Find out how much your favorite streamer is really making!"

That was only a tiny snippet of the leak, as the rest covers other topics not related to streamers. The numbers shown in the Tweet above are connected with this leak. In this case, xQc was the second-highest paid streamer between August 2019 and October 2021.

GTA fans will recognize the name as arguably the biggest GTA 5 RP player. He's been banned numerous times, but his large audience is undeniable. Hence, it's not surprising that he's earned so much.

These numbers only include total payouts.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

Other familiar GTA 5 RP players, like Sykkuno, have also had their earnings revealed. In this case, it's just a direct payout. Familiar GTA 5 RP players for the month of September in 2021 include:

xQcOW: $752,467

Sykkuno: $113,896

summit1g: $362,987

These numbers are just plain text, so they're not instantly verifiable. Of course, it doesn't include sponsorships and other deals.

All this does to the GTA 5 RP streamers (and every other streamer) is reveal how much they've earned. This leak shouldn't affect their earning potential by much, as many people who donate to them are unlikely to stop.

Source code leaks

An example of the leaked code (Image via Size Of)

There are other aspects of this massive Twitch leak that have nothing to do with the streamers themselves. It includes a list of all protected words in a username, how the Golden Kappa emote can be given out manually, and many other insightful looks at the source code.

Popular streamers' earnings on playing GTA 5 RP can vary, but it's hard to fake all of the code. It's worth noting that because the code has been leaked, it's easy for some inspiring programmers to borrow from it.

There is far too much data to cover in one article. A 125 GB leak of this magnitude can have some ramifications for Twitch in the future.

Twitch @Twitch We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.

Twitch confirmed that they had a breach earlier today. They don't specify what the leakers took from them, but the massive leak gives gamers a general idea. The most damaging part is the source code leaking, as potential competitors can easily use it.

The Twitch Twitter account hasn't given an update on the situation as it's still recent news. GTA 5 RP fans don't have to worry about their experience being ruined, as this leak won't affect the streamers directly.

