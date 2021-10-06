How much has xQc earned since 2019 via Twitch? Alleged leak reveals GTA 5 streamer's earnings

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the most popular GTA 5 streamers on Twitch, boasting a following of around 9.3 million. Last year, he became the most-watched as well as the highest-earning streamer on Twitch.

Some recent reports have leaked the amount of money that Twitch hands out to streamers. xQc seems to have come out on top yet again, with a total of $752,467 just for the month of September.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

Twitch recently had a huge data leak that exposed a lot of information, including their monthly payouts to streamers. These figures do not include donations, sponsors, merchandise, or any other source of income.

According to earnings for September alone, xQc dominates the top-earner spot by a huge difference. Hasanabi, at second spot, is still more than $500k behind him. Here's the list that shows the streamers' total revenue starting from August 2019 to October 2021:

According to the above chart, xQc is beaten to the top spot by CriticalRole, by a difference of around $1 million. His total payout for this entire duration is $8,454,427.17. This still makes him the highest-earning GTA streamer on Twitch. summit1g, another popular GTA streamer, closely follows him, but with a larger difference in revenue.

Little is known about the extent of this recent Twitch leak. While it seems to have revealed a lot of interesting information, it might have also compromised sensitive ones. Here is what has been suggested by the Twitter user who posted the revenue details:

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething It's not yet clear how much has been compromised, so if you have a Twitch account, I would highly recommend that you change your password, enable two-factor authentication, and reset your stream key. It's not yet clear how much has been compromised, so if you have a Twitch account, I would highly recommend that you change your password, enable two-factor authentication, and reset your stream key.

This seems to point out that streamers are at a bigger risk from these leaks. However, Twitch hasn't officially confirmed any of this yet. It's worth noting that these figures only reflect a small portion of what streamers make.

Donations, merchandise, YouTube earnings, and sponsorships are all missing from this equation. Sponsorships alone may bring in over a million dollars each month for GTA streamers.

xQc is popularly known for playing GTA RP on the insanely popular NoPixel server. He has been frequently banned from the server for various rule violations, yet his contribution to GTA RP is undeniable.

