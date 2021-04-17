Summit1g shows off his $100,00 diamond-encrusted mouse on live stream, leaves viewers in disbelief

When it comes to gaming hardware, the sky is the limit. On a recent Twitch stream, Jaryd Russell Lazar, better known as Summit1g, raised the limit to the stratosphere when he showed off a $100,000 diamond-encrusted mouse on live stream. The mouse left viewers in disbelief.
Summit1g is a veteran in the world of gaming. His career took off when he was recruited to play for professional esports teams: A51 and Mythic.
Now a retired competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, Lazar spends his days playing and streaming games such as Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, and other titles.
Summit1g X Finalmouse
After viewers began pestering him to show the mouse, Summit1g obliged and brought it close to the webcam and began to narrate:
"New mouse: the Finalmouse. Don't let the wire fool you, this is wireless. I just need to let it charge for a while. These are real diamonds. They (Finalmouse) sent it to me as a gift, a special Summit1g version for presentation. They are going to send me others ones, so I'll probably keep this one cased up."
While Summit1g's presentation mouse is over the top, the normal ones will cost $189, and the next batch will be available for purchase from May 1st onward.
These mouses, called Finalmouse, weigh 37 grams & feature next-gen wireless "Starlight-12 Chassis" and are composed of Magnesium Alloy, which is the lightest structural metal on Earth. This goes without mentioning the superfast latency speeds and two months of battery life.
According to the backstory, the mouse design and theme is based on Greek mythology.
Despite the excellent craftsmanship, many Twitter users began pointing out flaws in the mouse's design and paint job.
Here are some responses:
As it turns out, it's not just Twitter users that have called out Finalmouse, but many in the Reddit Community have done so as well. These users feel that the product is not worth the money.
A Reddit user by the name u/Pew-Pew-Pew had this to say:
"Overpriced, overhyped. They purposely keep supply low to create an illusion of a demand higher than reality, which also helps actually raise the demand to some amount. Because hype."
Another user named u/BallCW3 pointed out that the product does well due to impressive marketing techniques.
"Over hyped thanks to good marketing, though I really like the Ultralight Sunset. Only thing I would change about it is make a smaller version(I have 17x10cm hands), but I like the shape and the weight."
While the debate rages on as to which peripheral device is worth the money, Summit1g seems to have got the best deal so far. He's clearly quite smitten over his $100,000 diamond-encrusted mouse.