Summit1g shows off his $100,00 diamond-encrusted mouse on live stream, leaves viewers in disbelief

When it comes to gaming hardware, the sky is the limit. On a recent Twitch stream, Jaryd Russell Lazar, better known as Summit1g, raised the limit to the stratosphere when he showed off a $100,000 diamond-encrusted mouse on live stream. The mouse left viewers in disbelief.

Summit1g is a veteran in the world of gaming. His career took off when he was recruited to play for professional esports teams: A51 and Mythic.

Now a retired competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, Lazar spends his days playing and streaming games such as Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, and other titles.

This part of Overpass is still confusing after 10 years of playing 😤😤#csgo #counterstrike pic.twitter.com/s6LTZfzwzs — theScore esports (@theScoreesports) April 13, 2021

Sorry for being late. Was picking up this bad boy. @finalmouse pic.twitter.com/MbuNqnjyPM — summit1g (@summit1g) April 16, 2021

Summit1g X Finalmouse

After viewers began pestering him to show the mouse, Summit1g obliged and brought it close to the webcam and began to narrate:

"New mouse: the Finalmouse. Don't let the wire fool you, this is wireless. I just need to let it charge for a while. These are real diamonds. They (Finalmouse) sent it to me as a gift, a special Summit1g version for presentation. They are going to send me others ones, so I'll probably keep this one cased up."

While Summit1g's presentation mouse is over the top, the normal ones will cost $189, and the next batch will be available for purchase from May 1st onward.

Advertisement

15 more days. Art like this only comes once a generation. pic.twitter.com/mYRHwfVqon — Finalmouse (@finalmouse) April 15, 2021

For the first time ever.... Every mouse is having its place in history laser engraved.



Every god(colorway) is one out of 2500.



Never to be seen again, never to be duplicated.



Which number will you get ? pic.twitter.com/JAZF1T3gT5 — Finalmouse (@finalmouse) April 15, 2021

These mouses, called Finalmouse, weigh 37 grams & feature next-gen wireless "Starlight-12 Chassis" and are composed of Magnesium Alloy, which is the lightest structural metal on Earth. This goes without mentioning the superfast latency speeds and two months of battery life.

According to the backstory, the mouse design and theme is based on Greek mythology.

Advertisement

Despite the excellent craftsmanship, many Twitter users began pointing out flaws in the mouse's design and paint job.

Here are some responses:

If its really 100k thats a big scam — Djordymans (@djordyblaauw) April 17, 2021

Thats dope af. But is it chipped? Couldn't help but notice. pic.twitter.com/e241hEISUU — helloimjared (@hello_im_jared) April 17, 2021

You mean garage painting boy?? — Raysur_ (@Raysur_) April 17, 2021

Bro that legit looks like it came straight from the dollar store 😂. The paint job is sketch, The bedazzling looks so bad, and the middle mouse button isn’t even centered. 🤦‍♂️ — KΞWP (@K3WP87) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

God stfu — boardzy (@boardzyxd) April 16, 2021

As it turns out, it's not just Twitter users that have called out Finalmouse, but many in the Reddit Community have done so as well. These users feel that the product is not worth the money.

A Reddit user by the name u/Pew-Pew-Pew had this to say:

"Overpriced, overhyped. They purposely keep supply low to create an illusion of a demand higher than reality, which also helps actually raise the demand to some amount. Because hype."

Another user named u/BallCW3 pointed out that the product does well due to impressive marketing techniques.

"Over hyped thanks to good marketing, though I really like the Ultralight Sunset. Only thing I would change about it is make a smaller version(I have 17x10cm hands), but I like the shape and the weight."

While the debate rages on as to which peripheral device is worth the money, Summit1g seems to have got the best deal so far. He's clearly quite smitten over his $100,000 diamond-encrusted mouse.