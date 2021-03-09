CS: GO page removed from Steam, players left baffled

CS: GO's page was recently deleted along with a bunch of other games and cosmetics from the Steam Store.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive page on Steam

As seen from the Steam Database's app history section, Valve has removed more than 30 titles from the Steam Store. Starting with games like MahjongSoul and Pet Vet to the iconic CS: GO, whatever the issue might be, fans are enraged by this entire debacle.

It is expected to be a bug, and that all the missing games will soon return to the Steam Store. However, the horror of not having CS: GO on the platform is something that the community is unwilling to accept.

CS:GO isn't just the only app that disappeared from the Steam Store. Something went wrong on Valve's end there, when they disappeared a few appids showed up in a store api (0, 160, 202) that shouldn't have.



List of affected apps: https://t.co/4nDGgWEtnH — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 9, 2021

The CS: GO community on Twitter is eagerly waiting for the game's page to come back up.

Valve removes CS: GO from Steam

Despite the game's store page being inaccessible, players can still play CS: GO by launching it from their library. The game is still visible in the player's library and can be launched from there.

Additionally, they can also launch the game using the Start Menu integration or even a quick-launch icon from their desktop.

However, the game being removed from the Steam page hasn't been taken to lightly by the community. From portraying outrage at the incident to speculating what this removal could mean for CS: GO's future, there were myriad reactions.

No more CS:GO on the Steam Store 😲



We vintage now 😎 pic.twitter.com/KXwnq6BFja — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) March 9, 2021

I’m seriously wondering what happened tho xD



Source 2? — Marttico (@marttico) March 9, 2021

Someone apparently pushed a bug in Steam's API that removed around 50 ish games from the store, including CS:GO.



It's been unavailable for a few hours now.https://t.co/hrNDTfhY0j — Daniel Basiuc-Brînzei (@moonlysdays) March 9, 2021

CS:GO has been removed from the Steam store. As some users say, a few more game pages have been removed. Probably a common bug. There is no information, we are waiting. @DonHaci pic.twitter.com/W8avtotedm — CYBERSHOKE (@cybershoke) March 9, 2021

About @CSGO not being available on the Steam store....



It's the newest anti-cheat by Valve.



Can't cheat if you can't download the game!! pic.twitter.com/jzMHo2Qdfi — Tyler Gough (@t_gough) March 9, 2021

@valvesoftware @Steam @CSGO

CS GO isn't available in the steam store. Do we need to know anything or worry about that? — streamvommars (@SchmalleTV) March 9, 2021

CS:GO page disappears from Steam store. What could be the reason? Share your assumptions in the comments 🤔 pic.twitter.com/U1Txyh7GA5 — Hellcase 🔥 (@hellcasecom) March 9, 2021

As the outrage and speculations in the community continue to grow, it remains to be seen how long it takes for Valve to fix the situation.

Given that it has been more than two hours since the publisher removed the game from the Steam Store, it is expected that a fix should be coming very soon.

Cs go got removed from steam — DarkMystery4224 (@JakeMania2017) March 9, 2021

However, until and unless the fix arrives from the developers at Valve, it remains impossible to predict when the game's Steam page will be available again.

Considering the rate at which the news regarding CS: GO's removal from the Steam store has been spreading, it is only a matter of time before more people join the outrage on social media.