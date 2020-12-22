"Next esports superstar": CS: GO responds to Neymar Jr, and the internet can't keep calm

One of the best footballers globally, Neymar Jr, is now being hailed as the next "esports superstar."

This follows a series of phenomenal victories in the popular multiplayer FPS, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or CS: GO.

Apart from mesmerizing fans with his displays on the pitch, he happens to be quite the star of it, too, with more than a million followers on Twitch.

From pulling off ridiculous aces to receiving a Twitch ban recently, Neymar is undoubtedly no stranger to the streamer life.

It now looks like his exploits in the gaming world have attracted attention from the Twitter handle of CS: GO themselves, as they recently retweeted a post by Esports Insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau:

This interaction has now left fans excited, with several urging organizations to sign the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Neymar Jr is ready to take over the world of esports

Advertisement

Neymar is a name that needs no introduction, and the flamboyant Brazilian left-winger, known for setting the pitch on fire with his crisp finishes and sublime skills, has been taking the gaming world by storm of late.

So much so that Esports Talk host Jake Lucky recently reported that the 28-year-old might very well be interested in starting an organization:

World famous footballer Neymar tweeted this out hours ago. He's been a long time fan of MiBR, Furia, and CSGO, and maybe I'm crazy but this looks like it could be an Esports Org logo.



What y'all think? pic.twitter.com/99M6mb0SH9 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 15, 2020

His recent clip, where he effortlessly overshadows CS: GO pros to rack up precise kills, has won over the internet.

He is playing against 3 players from the best CS team in 2020, #2 in the world right now and the best CS player in the world. — arma (@AstralisUpdate) December 21, 2020

Advertisement

What makes him a top draw is his infectious energy, an absolute delight to watch for fans worldwide.

In light of his recent CS: GO exploits, the internet has been in awe of his skills on and off the pitch. Many took to Twitter to rave about a potential esports superstar in the making:

Neymar hit em with the "?" mid clutch, may as well just retire now — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 21, 2020

Advertisement

This is the crossover we wanted! pic.twitter.com/atezCyn2RM — James BanKs 🇺🇦 (@BanKsEsports) December 22, 2020

Best Brazilian CSGO player in history — big0 (@_big_0) December 21, 2020

I love everything about this. — MegamanGaming (@MegamanTV) December 21, 2020

True gamer right here 😂 — qoƨƨiW (@Wissop_) December 21, 2020

Advertisement

This type of energy translates across all languages — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) December 21, 2020

I just realized that he’s playing against pro players and ZywOo who is arguably the best player in CSGO right now — Aqua (@aquastreak0) December 21, 2020

The savior of NA/SA CS?! — Ibrahim Siswoyo (@Coisston) December 21, 2020

yes brazilian football dlc 👍 — founder (@fxvnder) December 21, 2020

Advertisement

skin of Neymar please — Dpurple (@FalouKZ) December 21, 2020

cs simping kinda sus pic.twitter.com/9X4CQSYbd8 — Anomaly (@anomalyxd) December 22, 2020

We just found THE PLAYER who can solo take on a team consisting of s1mple, zywoo, device, niko and syrson/Ropz with zonic as coach and still win. — Samuel Taylor (@SamuelT49178929) December 22, 2020

Yo, neymar just knifed the best csgo player in the world lmao 😂🤣 https://t.co/xpSU9q3o3t — rynQt (@jrynandrada_) December 21, 2020

As the internet continues to go gaga over the former Barcelona aces' CS: GO skills, fans will undoubtedly be keeping their eyes peeled for any sort of announcement related to Neymar and the bustling world of esports.